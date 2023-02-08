Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Health Care, Preliminary Transcripts
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript
VRTX Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: VRTX) Q4 2022 earnings call dated Feb. 07, 2023
Presentation:
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Vertex Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Ms. Susie Lisa. Please go ahead.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Tyson Foods (TSN) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales rose 2.5% year-over-year to $13.2 billion. Net income attributable to Tyson was $316 million, or $0.88 per
After weak start to 2023, Apple (AAPL) sees some bright spots
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) this week reported its first revenue decline in more than three years, even as the high inflation continues to squeeze customers’ spending power. Sales of the
Earnings: Qualcomm (QCOM) Q1 profit falls on lower revenues
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter of 2023. At $9.5