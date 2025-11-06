Viatris (VTRS) posts Q3 2025 results and updates 2025 guidance

Pharmaceuticals company Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, and updated its outlook for fiscal 2025.
- The company reported a net loss of $128 million for the third quarter, compared to net earnings of $95 million in the prior-year quarter
- On a per-share basis, Q3 loss was $0.11, compared to earnings of $0.08 per share in Q3 2024
- On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share for Q3, down 11% on a reported basis and down 9% on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis
- At $3.8 billion, third-quarter revenue was broadly flat year-over-year on a reported basis, and down 1% on an adjusted basis
- Excluding special items, divestiture-adjusted operational total revenues increased 1% compared to last year
- Viatris generated approximately $100 million in new product revenues during the quarter
- Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 billion in Q3, down 10% YoY on a reported basis and down 8% on a divestiture-adjusted operational basis
- The company generated net cash provided by operating activities of $745 million and free cash flow of $658 million in Q3
- The management revised its full-year revenue guidance to $13.9-14.3 billion from the earlier forecast of $13.5-$14.0 billion
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Qualcomm’s (QCOM) Q4 2025 report
Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025. The company, a leading manufacturer and supplier of digital wireless communication products, is
Here are a few noteworthy points about Snap’s (SNAP) Q3 2025 performance
Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) jumped 9% on Thursday, a day after the company released its third quarter 2025 earnings results. Revenues saw double-digit growth versus the prior year
ConocoPhillips (COP) Q3 2025 adjusted earnings decline YoY
ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), a leading oil exploration company, on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings. On an adjusted basis,