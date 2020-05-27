Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Corporate Participants:

Jessie Fan — Director of Investor Relations

Eric Ya Shen — Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Donghao Yang — Chief Financial Officer

Presentation:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Good day, everyone, and welcome to Vipshop Holdings Limited First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Ms. Jessie Fan, Vipshop’s Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma’am.

Jessie Fan — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you. Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining Vipshop’s first quarter 2020 earnings conference call.

Before we begin, I will read the safe harbor statement. During this conference call, we will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about Vipshop Holdings Limited and its industry. All statements other than statements of historical facts we make during this call are forward-looking statements. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as anticipate, believe, continue, estimate, expect, intend, is or are likely to, may, plan, should, will, aim, potential or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are subject to change at any time, and we have no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Joining us on today’s call are Eric Shen, our Co-Founder and Chairman; and Donghao Yang, our CFO.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Eric Shen.

Eric Ya Shen — Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning and good evening, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our first quarter 2020 earnings conference call. We are pleased to have delivered resilient results in the first quarter of 2020, despite the negative impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail industry was meaningfully impacted by the pandemic and the apparel category was especially affected due to people leaving their home less often. Through this difficult time, we worked closely with our suppliers and the SF Express to continue to provide great products and reliable service to our customers.

We also spent a lot of efforts in buying medical and sanitizing products such as face masks and eco wipers that consumer need during this time. We are glad that everyday life in China has returned to normal and our business has been healthily recovered as well.

Our GMV has grown nicely in May, driven by the consumption recovered in our core category. In addition, we will be launching our June promotion event soon. We’re seeing this year’s June promotion event as a great opportunity to help our suppliers catch up on sales while providing our customers with great deals in summer wear as the change of the season [Phonetic].

Looking into the rest of the year and beyond, we see positive outlook of our company. We believe now is a great time for e-commerce company to gain share from offline retailer and we are especially well positioned to expand our market share in China’s discount retail market.

Looking ahead, we will continue to improve our merchandising capability as our brand partners are facing challenge with excess inventory. We are committed to working with them more effectively while offering the best view to our consumers, creating a win-win situation for all parties.

At this point, let me hand over the call to our CFO, Donghao Yang, so that he may discuss our strategy in more detail and go over our operational and the financial results.

Donghao Yang — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Eric. Hello, everyone. We are glad to have finished the first quarter of 2020 with fund growth that exceeded our expectations and solid profitability even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Although our gross margin was impacted during this quarter as a result of selling more standardized products with lower take rate during the pandemic, we delivered solid bottom line through the execution of effective cost control.

Therefore, in the first quarter of 2020, non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders increased by 20.8% year-over-year to RMB986 million from RMB816 million in the prior year period. Our non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop shareholders increased to 5.2% from 3.8% in the prior year period.

During the first quarter, our number of active customers remained stable year-over-year and our total orders increased by 4% year-over-year to RMB121.7 million from RMB116.5 million in the prior year period. We see these metrics as positive results during such a turbulent time, especially since we invested very little into customer acquisition this quarter.

In the current environment, we believe the counter-cyclical nature of our business, positions us well for opportunities to gain market share in our core category.

Desirable brands that don’t currently work with us will be more open to partnering with us to clear their inventory through our platform. At the same time, as offline retail and in-season apparel are facing challenges, our existing suppliers work with us even more closely and give us more desirable product at deeper discounts.

Going forward, we will continue to balance our top line growth and bottom line, supporting our brand partners where we can, to drive more sales for both parties.

Now, moving onto our quarterly financial highlights. Before I get started, I would like to clarify that all the financial numbers presented today are in renminbi amounts, and all percentage changes refer to year-over-year changes unless otherwise noted.

Total net revenue for the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 8% year-over-year to RMB18.8 billion from RMB21.3 billion in the prior year period, primarily attributable to soft consumer demand for discretionary categories, delayed logistic services and slow response from the supply chain during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB3.6 billion as compared with RMB4.4 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin was 19.2% as compared with 20.4% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to higher revenue contribution from standardized products with lower gross margin during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB3 billion from RMB3.6 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses decreased to 15.9% from 16.9% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to strict cost control.

Fulfillment expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB1.4 billion from RMB1.8 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses decreased to 7.4% from 8.3% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistics arrangement.

Marketing expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB412 million from RMB781 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses decreased to 2.2% from 3.7% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to reduced spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Technology and content expenses for the first quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB338 million from RMB383 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses remained stable at 1.8% year-over-year.

General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2020 were RMB839 million as compared with RMB669 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 4.5% as compared with 3.1% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to operating expenses related to our offline stores and share options granted to our co-founders.

Our income from operations for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB782 million as compared with RMB863 million in the prior year period. Operating margin increased to 4.2% from 4% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions was RMB1 billion as compared with RMB1 billion in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP operating income margin increased to 5.6% from 4.9% in the prior year period. Our net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders for the first quarter of 2020 was RMB685 million as compared with RMB872 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders was 3.6% as compared with 4.1% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS was RMB1 as compared with RMB1.27 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, tax effect of investment gain and revaluation of investments excluding dividends, and share of gain or loss in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 20.8% to RMB986 million from RMB816 million in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders increased to 5.2% from 3.8% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop’s shareholders per diluted ADS increased to RMB1.44 from RMB1.19 in the prior year period.

As of March 31, 2020, the company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB5.8 billion and short-term investments of RMB3.4 billion. For the first quarter of 2020, net cash used in operating activities was RMB1.7 billion.

Looking at our business outlook for the second quarter of 2020, we expect our total net revenue to be between RMB22.7 billion and RMB23.8 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 0% to 5%, primarily factoring in the continued impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

These forecasts reflect our current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

With that, I would now like to open the call to Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

We are processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.

Disclaimer This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc. © COPYRIGHT 2020, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.