Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Joining us on today’s call are Eric Shen, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO; and Donghao Yang, our CFO.

Eric Ya Shen — Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, and good evening, everyone. Welcome and thank you for joining our third quarter 2020 earnings conference call. Before I go into business update, I would like to welcome our new CFO, David Cui, who is with us here at today’s call. David joined us last month and will officially succeed Donghao as our CFO today. After today’s call, Donghao will transition into a new role as our non-Executive Director and continue to contribute to our future growth in a different capacity.

Now, I will turn to our results for the third quarter of 2020. During the quarter, we delivered strong financial and operational results driven by the robust 36% year-over-year growth in the number of active customers, further accelerating from the growth rate in the second quarter. This was made possible because we consistently offered great products at a deep discount to our valued customers.

We are especially glad to see that both new and repeat customers demonstrate robust growth momentum, which was the result of our focus on merchandising and some reinvestment into branding, so that our specialty in discount retail can be known to a broader customer base. As a result, we recently added a lot of new customers and old customers that have not shopped with us for a long time. These customers typically spend a lot less than our existing loyal customers, which dragged down our ARPU in the short-term.

We are always tracking the shopping behaviors of different cohorts or customers. We are glad to see that ARPU for our core customers continued to increase while new customers and the existing old customers have assumed better repeat purchase and ARPU trends as compared to the same global customers in the prior year period. This means our merchandising strategy is working well and our customers recognize the value of our differentiated offering, especially in our core category.

Going forward, we will continue to focus on a few high quality and differentiated products at deep discounts and deepening our expertise in made-for-VIP products, leveraging our strong merchandizing capability and a solid supply chain network. We’ll remain focused on providing our customers with product of deep value on a daily basis while improving our operations to provide more personalized experience to meet different customer needs.

We recently hired a new Co-CTO, Pengjun Lu, who have over a decade of solid experience in big data and personalization in finance Internet space. He will focus on improving the customer experience to optimize the match between our already acute products to deepen customer personalization. This will help our suppliers monetize their inventory more efficiently and grow their sales more quickly.

We are confident we can continue to expand our customer base and the positive trend in customer acquisition. And the retention will also continue, further driving our growth and profitability and enabling us to deliver solid shareholder returns over time.

And with that, let me hand over the call to our CFO, Donghao Yang, so that he will discuss our strategy in more detail and go over our operational and the financial results.

Donghao Yang — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Eric. Hello, everyone. First of all, I’d like to express my deep gratitude to Eric and all of my colleagues for their help and support during my nine-year tenure as the CFO at Vipshop. I will continue to serve the company as a Director; and wish Vipshop and David, the new CFO, all the best luck in the future.

In the first quarter of 2020, we delivered strong revenue and profit growth. Our total net revenue increased by 18% year-over-year to RMB 23.2 billion from RMB 19.6 billion in the same period last year. As a result of better operating leverage, our non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders increased by 15% year-over-year to RMB 1.4 billion from RMB 1.2 billion in the prior year period.

In addition, we generated robust free cash flow with free cash inflow trailing 12 months ended September 30, 2020 increasing to RMB 5.4 billion from RMB 4.8 billion in the prior year period. We are pleased to see that more customers, old and new, are coming to us more frequently for our differentiated product offering.

Our merchandisers carefully procure products and launch new deals on a daily basis, providing superior value to our customer base, while helping our suppliers clear their excess inventory more efficiently.

In the third quarter of 2020, our total GMV grew by 21% year-over-year and GMV for our core apparel-related categories grew even faster at 29% year-over-year. These successes are made possible by our strategy to focus on discount retail, especially in non-standardized categories.

Looking ahead, we remain keenly focused on balancing our top line growth and profitability. We believe a healthy growth momentum in our number of active customers will continue to drive our future growth. Importantly, we strictly follow the lifetime value model to evaluate the quality of the customers we acquire, ensuring the long-term sustainability of our growth and profitability. We aim to generate sustainable value creation for our customers, suppliers and shareholders.

Now, moving onto our quarterly financial highlights. Before I get started, I would like to clarify that all the financial numbers presented today are in renminbi amounts, and all the percentage changes refer to year-over-year changes, unless otherwise noted.

Total net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 18.2% year-over-year to RMB 23.2 billion from RMB 19.6 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 15.3% year-over-year to RMB 4.9 billion from RMB 4.2 billion in the prior year period.

Gross margin was 21.1% as compared with 21.6% in the prior year period. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 3.9 billion as compared with RMB 3.4 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses increased to 15.9% from 17.3% in the prior year period.

Fulfillment expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 1.6 billion as compared with RMB 1.6 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses decreased to 7% from 8.1% in the prior year period, primarily attributable to the change in fulfillment logistics arrangement.

Marketing expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 1.1 billion as compared with RMB 721.3 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses were 4.9% as compared with 3.7% in prior year period, primarily attributable to increased investment into customer acquisition.

Technology and content expenses for the third quarter of 2020 decreased to RMB 305.1 million from RMB 400.7 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses decreased to 1.3% from 2% in the prior year period.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2020 were RMB 848.6 million as compared to RMB 681.6 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses were 3.7% as compared with 3.5% in the prior year period.

Our income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 6.7% year-over-year to RMB 1.2 billion from RMB 1.2 billion in the prior year period. Operating margin was 5.4% as compared with 6% in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP income from operation, which excluded share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from the business acquisition, increased by 8% year-over-year to RMB 1.5 billion from RMB 1.4 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin was 6.4% as compared with 7% in the prior year period.

Our net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders for the third quarter of 2020 increased by 42.1% year-over-year to RMB 1.2 billion from RMB 875.5 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop shareholders increased to 5.4% from 4.5% in the prior year period.

Net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders for diluted ADS increased to RMB 1.8 from RMB 1.3 in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders, which excluded share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, investment, gain and the revaluation of investment, excluding dividend; tax effect of investment gain and revaluation in investments, excluding dividends; and share of loss in investment of limited partnerships that are accounted for as equity method investees, increased by 15.2% to RMB 1.4 billion from RMB 1.2 billion in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop shareholders was 6% as compared with 6.1% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop shareholders per diluted ADS increased to RMB 2.01 from RMB 1.78 in the prior year period.

As of September 30, 2020, our company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB 9.6 billion and short-term investments of RMB 4.9 billion. For the third quarter of 2020, net cash from operating activities were at RMB 1.2 billion.

Looking at our business outlook for the fourth quarter of 2020, we expect our total net revenue to be between RMB 33.7 billion and RMB 35.2 billion, representing a year-over-year growth rate of approximately 15% to 20%. This forecast reflects our current and preliminary view on the market and operational conditions, which is subject to change.

With that, I would now like to open the call to Q&A.

