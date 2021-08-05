Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Virgin Galactic reopens sales, posts lower-than-expected losses in Q2
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported Q2 revenue of $571,000, higher than the Wall Street projection of $380,000. Net loss of $0.39 per share was also 6 cents narrower than the target that analysts had anticipated.
SPCE shares jumped 7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 36% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Virgin Galactic Q2 earnings call transcript
Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic, said, “Leveraging the surge in consumer interest following the Unity 22 flight, we are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today, beginning with our Spacefarer community. As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”
Prior performance
Most Popular
Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $1.55 billion from $1.45 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income
Earnings: Roku swings to profit in Q2 as revenues surge; results beat
Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Wednesday reported profit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss last year, even as the streaming services provider further expanded its user
Activision Blizzard Stock: Why ATVI is a good pick in COVID era
There has been a steady increase in the consumption of online content ever since the coronavirus forced people to stay indoors. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), the maker of popular