Virgin Galactic reopens sales, posts lower-than-expected losses in Q2

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported Q2 revenue of $571,000, higher than the Wall Street projection of $380,000. Net loss of $0.39 per share was also 6 cents narrower than the target that analysts had anticipated.

SPCE shares jumped 7% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 36% since the beginning of this year.

Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic, said, “Leveraging the surge in consumer interest following the Unity 22 flight, we are excited to announce the reopening of sales effective today, beginning with our Spacefarer community. As we endeavor to bring the wonder of space to a broad global population, we are delighted to open the door to an entirely new industry and consumer experience.”

