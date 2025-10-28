Visa Q4 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Credit card giant Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) is expected to report its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings today after the closing bell, with analysts forecasting strong revenue and earnings growth.
Analysts estimate fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to be $2.97 per share, on revenues of $10.62 billion. That compares to adjusted earnings of $2.71 per share and revenues of $9.62 billion reported in the same period a year ago.
In the third quarter of fiscal 2025, the company reported revenues of $10.20 billion, which is up 14% year-over-year. Driven by the strong top-line growth, adjusted earnings climbed 23% from last year to $2.98 per share in Q3. On a reported basis, third-quarter net income increased 8% to $5.3 billion, and earnings per share grew 12% to 2.69.
