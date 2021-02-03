Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ: VOD) Q3 2021 earnings call dated



Nick Read — Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, everyone and welcome to our Q3 Trading Update. I’m joined by Margherita. Good morning, Margherita.

Margherita Della Valle — Chief Financial Officer

Hello.

Nick Read — Chief Executive Officer

And we have an opportunity just to go through the results and Q&A with you. We attached an short presentation on our IR website. We’re not going to go through page by page on that, but what I thought I’d do is just give you a sort of one minute summary of the key messages.

So first, and most importantly, we are back to growth. That growth was an improvement in our underlying performance and also a lot of a drag from roaming. [Phonetic] We also had a very good performance in Germany, our largest market. It’s really [Phonetic] pleased with the consistent level of commercial performance. We saw a mobile European contract churn year-to-date down 1.1 percentage points, so continuing trends in terms of customer loyalty and better economic model for us as a business.

And secondly, we also saw good NGN fixed broadband customer net adds 330,000 for the quarter, that takes us to over 1 million year-to-date. So really good additional momentum on fixed side. In Germany, we added almost a 100,000 cable net adds over the quarter. And importantly, 40% of our cable additions choosing the 1 gigabit plan, which is key for our differentiation as a business. In Italy, we’ve seen some recent improvements in the pricing landscape at the lower end as of the start of January, so, not in the quarter itself. And importantly, we’re starting the migration process of our new MVNO contracts onto our network, which will be a positive for next fiscal year.

In the UK, we continue to maintain good commercial momentum, and as you saw we put through in December our new pricing of CPI plus 3.9% for new customers. In Spain, as service revenues continue to stabilize further, so quarter-over-quarter improvement and we managed a price increase in the month of November and [Phonetic] what was a highly promotional and intensive quarter and I think we landed that very well, good strong performance continues in South Africa and importantly in the international markets. The zero rating of peer-to-peer has now ended in the month of January for all of our markets. So we are now charging again for M-Pesa. And Vodafone business which is about a third of our business really good growing share strong demand for our products and high usage given the pandemic. So we’ve really seen a tailwind for our business for us.

Good overall performance therefore underscores our confidence in our full year outlook and we reiterated our guidance of over EUR5 billion of free cash flow. Importantly, we continue to make progress on our strategic initiatives. We were able to commercialize the joint venture with Telefonica in the UK on towers and therefore allowing us to move our 50% underneath voltage towers which is firmly on track for early this year IPO.

So on that, let me hand over to you all to ask questions to Margherita or myself.

