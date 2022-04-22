Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q1 2022 financial results
Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total consolidated operating revenues increased 2.1% year-over-year to $33.6 billion.
Net income declined 12.4% to $4.7 billion while reported EPS dropped 14.2% to $1.09. Adjusted EPS was $1.35 compared to $1.36 last year.
For the full year of 2022, Verizon expects adjusted EPS to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of $5.40-5.55.
