VZ Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Verizon’s Q1 2022 financial results

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total consolidated operating revenues increased 2.1% year-over-year to $33.6 billion.

Net income declined 12.4% to $4.7 billion while reported EPS dropped 14.2% to $1.09. Adjusted EPS was $1.35 compared to $1.36 last year.

For the full year of 2022, Verizon expects adjusted EPS to be at the lower end of the previously guided range of $5.40-5.55.