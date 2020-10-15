Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Stefano Pessina — Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Gerald, and good morning, everyone. I am pleased to say that the fourth quarter earnings we have announced today are at the upper end of the guidance that we provided for the quarter. In common with many other businesses, COVID had a material impact on the year, most notably in the second half. And as a consequence, this pulled down our results for the year as a whole. As a whole. This has been a very difficult time, but as you would expect, we are proving — to be very resilient. We are financially robust with strong and reliable cash flow, driven by our brand and customer loyalty, and this has allowed us to continue to invest in modernizing our Company. We are confident we will come out of this in better shape as an organization. We — surprise you in what we have reported today. James and Alex will take you through the quarter in detail in a moment and provide our initial thoughts on what you should expect for the year ahead. Clearly, there are still many uncertainties around COVID in terms of the development of the pandemic and how governments worldwide will continue to respond. However, in the last quarter, we have seen signs of improvement in customer credit, and as a result, the decline of our business has notably slowed –. In addition, there is clear evidence that as and when customers do come back to us, both physical in-store and through omnichannel. And while some elements of our business that may be changed however, our positioning with the communities we serve remains strong. As we look at our business going forward, we see opportunities as well as risks, and we are making every effort to ensure we are well placed to maximize the opportunities. It is clear, however that pharmacy will continue to play an ever greater role in local community healthcare management through testing and potentially through vaccination. For — accelerate the digitalization of our Company. Initially, much of this work was going on behind the scenes, moving to a more cloud-based data structure and putting in place the systems and structures to use these data more effectively at the time when [Technical Issues] solutions has never been greater. Throughout this crisis, the vital role that pharmacy plays for the customers we serve has been comprehensively –. It is a great tribute to our teams that we have continued to service pharmacy patients without major disruptions or to our high standards of care. Looking forward to 2021 and beyond, we have initiatives underway to further strengthen the bond we have with our customers, whether they choose to interact with us physically, driving volumes in both pharmacy and retail. There is no doubt that all markets and many businesses will continue to face the negative impact of COVID in fiscal year ’21, and it is expected that the next two quarters will see difficult trading conditions. However, we are optimistic that we will see a market recovery as the year progresses. In our own businesses, We expect to see a significant improvement in our performance in the second half of the year. The work we are doing to address the challenges gives us confidence that we will come out of the year strongly and consistently deliver long-term sustainable growth. I will hand you over to James [Technical Issues] now to go to the results we have announced today in detail.

James Kehoe — Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Stefano, and good morning. Full year adjusted EPS was $4.74, a decrease of 20.6% in constant currency, mostly due to an estimated COVID impact of approximately $1.06. This result was at the upper end of our guidance range we provided at our third quarter earnings call. Adjusted EPS was $1.02 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.43 in the prior year, a decline of 27.9% on a constant currency basis. The estimated COVID impact was approximately $0.46. Our Transformational Cost Management Program remains on track to deliver at least $2 billion of annual cost savings by 2022, and cash generation was strong. Operating cash flow was $5.5 billion with free cash flow growing 5.6% to $4.1 billion.

Looking ahead, we are introducing guidance for fiscal year ’21 of low-single digit growth in adjusted EPS at constant currencies. While we expect the first half to be impacted by continued COVID pressures, we expect strong growth in the second half of the year.

Now let’s look in more detail at the full year results. Full year sales increased 2% versus prior year. On a constant currency basis, sales increased 2.5%, with solid growth in Retail Pharmacy USA and Pharmaceutical Wholesale, only partly offset by a decline in sales in Retail Pharmacy International. Overall, COVID-19 reduced sales growth by approximately 100 basis points, with over 80% of the impact in the Retail Pharmacy International segment. Adjusted operating income declined 24.8% on a constant currency basis, mainly due to the adverse impact of COVID-19, which accounted for over 70% of the year-on-year decline. Adjusted EPS was $4.74, down 20.6% on a constant currency basis; around 18 percentage points of the decline was [Technical Issues] that predominantly impacted the second half of the year. GAAP EPS [Technical Issues] including the third quarter impairment charge of $2 billion relating to Boots.

Turning next to the fourth quarter performance. Sales were up 2.3% on a reported and constant currency basis, mainly driven by Retail Pharmacy USA and Pharmaceutical Wholesale and only partly offset by Retail Pharmacy International. Adjusted operating income declined 27.4% on a constant currency basis, reflecting an estimated $520 million adverse impact due to COVID-19. Over 60% of the impact was in international markets. Adjusted EPS was $1.02, the constant currency decline of 27.9%. While the COVID impact of $0.46 was significant, it was an improvement compared to the $0.63 impact in the third quarter.

Let’s now look at the performance of our divisions, and I will focus primarily on our fourth quarter performance. Let’s start with Retail Pharmacy USA. Sales increased 3.6% in the fourth quarter, including the impact of store closures. Total comp sales grew 3.6%, with pharmacy growing 3.2% and retail 4.7%. Adjusted gross profit declined 4.5% and adjusted gross margin declined 170 basis points; a sequential improvement of 85 basis points compared to the third quarter. We estimate that the result includes COVID-19-related margin impacts of approximately 50 basis points, mostly due to continued adverse product mix and higher supply chain costs. The remaining margin variation was due to ongoing pharmacy reimbursement pressure and the impact of specialty mix of around 60 basis points. Adjusted [Technical Issues] in the quarter and SG&A as a percentage of sales improved 60 basis points year-on-year. Savings from the Transformational Cost Management Program offset inflation and volume impacts, higher investments, year-on-year bonus changes, and COVID-related costs of $53 million. Adjusted operating income declined 22.2%, including an estimated adverse COVID impact of approximately $200 million or 17.5%.

Now let’s look in more detail at pharmacy. Total pharmacy sales increased 4.2% in the quarter, reflecting script growth, brand inflation, Brand inflation, and central specialty growth of 12.5%. Comp pharmacy sales increased 3.2%, comp prescriptions grew 3.6% in the quarter, slightly better than the growth rate we predicted on the third quarter earnings call. While the comp growth has recovered nicely from the third quarter, it is still below the pre-COVID growth rate of 4.9%. As expected, the prescription market as a whole is down versus pre-COVID levels. However, new to therapy scripts improved compared to the third quarter. We have now tested over a million people for COVID across 444 sites with an average turnaround time of 24 to 72 hours. Turning next to our U.S. retail business, which delivered sequential improvement in both sales growth and gross margin. Retail sales increased 1.5% in the quarter, including negative impacts from our store optimization programs, comp sales increased 4.7%, quite a bit above the 2% to 3% growth expectation we highlighted on the third quarter call, and a sequential improvement of 280 basis points compared to the third quarter. Excluding tobacco, comp sales were up 6.5%. The performance was boosted by our successful execution across all PPE categories. We estimated that PPE boosted our comps by around 4.6 percentage points, and our mass personalization marketing program drove another 140 basis points of growth. We saw strong comp growth in health and wellness and personal care, up 15% and 8% respectively, and this was partly offset by declines in the more discretionary beauty and photo categories, which were down 3% and 4% respectively. While foot traffic improved gradually, overall traffic was down a little bit more than 10%, led by sharp declines in larger cities and travel destinations, which were down around 39%. That said, consumers continued to buy more per visit and basket size increased in the high teens. Store gross margin declined 10 basis points in the quarter versus prior year, due mostly to adverse sales mix away from higher margin discretionary categories. However, this was a sequential improvement of 70 basis points compared to the third quarter as we saw improving sales mix as discretionary categories were covered.

Turning next to Retail Pharmacy International, and as usual, I’ll talk to constant currency. The COVID pandemic continues to cause notable disruption across many of our international markets, and particularly in the U.K. Sales declined 15.4% in the quarter, but this was a big improvement on the third quarter decline of 26%. Overall, the estimated COVID impact on adjusted operating income was around $300 million in the quarter. [Technical Issues] in the fourth quarter, down $196 million. Now let’s look in more detail at Boots UK, which delivered better sales growth than we expected. Footfall remains well below last year, particularly in the major high street and travel locations where Boots has a prominent store presence. Footfall continues to be impacted by government travel restrictions, increased working from home, and localized –. Comparable pharmacy sales increased 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lower demand for scripts and services reflecting reduced footfall especially in city centers was offset by favorable phasing of NHS funding. Retail comp sales declined 29.2%, better than our prior expectations as targeted marketing activities were implemented and we saw some recovery in footfall to our flagship and destination stores. Overall, the performance was much better than last quarter when comp retail sales were down 48%. Boots.com had a great quarter, with sales growth accelerating to 155%, up from 78% growth in the third quarter. Retail gross margin was lower in the quarter, primarily due to higher fulfillment costs due to the substantial growth of boots.com and marketing programs to drive traffic.

Now, I’ll make a few comments about our International Retail business. One of our top priorities is the turnaround Boots UK and return us to profitable growth. The U.K. team is taking swift actions on both sales growth and cost reduction. As mentioned earlier, targeted marketing activity is driving better sales performance [Technical Issues] and Boots.com sales growth was exceptional, and we further extended our fulfillment capabilities within store picking now operational in over 90% of our stores. Together with our hybrid stores, this gives us much greater flexibility on capacity as we head into our peak trading season. And online new product launches included popular beauty brands such as –. We are investing in our leading No7 beauty brand, with new counters and fixtures [Technical Issues] with plans to extend to a third of our stores by the end of February. We continue to play a key role in the community with over a million COVID tests completed for the NHS. And finally, an update on our retail joint venture in China. The store count is now more than 7,500, roughly doubling since our original investment in 2018. Turning now to our Pharmaceutical Wholesale division, which I’ll also [Technical Issues] delivered another good performance for the quarter, with sales up 4.3% versus prior year, led by emerging markets, Germany and France. Adjusted operating income increased 8.3%, mainly reflecting sales growth and cost management.

Turning next to cash flow. Full-year operating cash flow was $5.5 billion and free cash flow was $4.1 billion. Strong cash flow generation was mainly driven by working capital initiatives. Included in the results were one-time COVID-related government contributions [Technical Issues] –. Capital expenditures were $328 million lower than prior year, mainly due to project deferrals as a result of the COVID pandemic. Free cash flow increased $219 billion or 5.6% versus prior year despite estimated COVID impacts on adjusted operating income of around $1.2 billion. The growth in free cash flow was driven by a $1.4 billion improvement in working capital, largely due to optimization programs across both inventory and accounts payable. So, overall, it was a very good year for cash flow, and looking forward, we remain highly focused on cash generation and have a strong pipeline of working capital initiatives.

I’ll now update you on the Transformational Cost Management Program, which is very much on track. Last quarter, we increased our savings target to an excess of $2 billion in annual cost savings by fiscal ’22. In the U.S., our store operating model transformation is well underway, and we continued our store optimization program in the quarter. In the U.K., we are restructuring the Boots business model. Last quarter, we announced plans to reduce the workforce in Boots UK and Boots Opticians by approximately 7%. The program is on track with end-to-end process optimization, driving enhanced efficiency and effectiveness. We have completed the transition of the majority of our IT run and operational services to TCS ahead of plan, and we are now starting to unlock the strategic benefits. And we recently announced a restructuring of our global brands organization to drive efficiency and speed to market. But let me emphasize Let me emphasize one thing, this is more than a cost transformation. At its core is save to invest to grow. We are aggressively tackling our cost structure and that will free up the funds needed to invest in future growth. At the same time, we are also reinventing how we do business, redesigning end-to-end processes, upgrading operating models, and creating new capabilities that will drive long-term growth. Next, let’s turn to guidance. Let me first lay out some of the key assumptions underpinning our fiscal ’21 guidance. We expect an adjusted effective tax rate of around 15.5%, and this creates an EPS headwind of approximately 1%. As announced earlier, we have holded [Phonetic] our share repurchase program, and with the exception of anti-dilutive share repurchases, we are not planning share repurchases in fiscal ’21. Based on current exchange rates, we expect the impact of currencies to be broadly neutral to operating income. We are increasing our digital development and omnichannel investments by $400 million to a total of $1 billion in fiscal ’21. Of this year-on-year increase, $165 million is higher operating expense, leading to an approximate 3 percentage point impact on adjusted EPS.

And finally, we are confirming our long-term goal of an excess of $2 billion of savings from the Transformational Cost Management Program by 2022. Turning now to our adjusted EPS guidance. We estimate low-single digit growth in adjusted EPS on a constant currency basis, and we are expecting a very different profile in the first half of the year compared to the second half of the year. While we assume continued gradual improvements quarter-by-quarter, it is realistic to assume continued negative COVID-19 impacts in the first two quarters of the year. As such, we are assuming a first half decline in adjusted EPS of 17% to 23%. Please note that we will be lapping a prior year discrete tax benefit in the first quarter of fiscal ’20, and this results in an adjusted EPS headwind of approximately 6 percentage points. We do expect COVID-19 impacts to subside in the second half of the year as more and more people are vaccinated and foot traffic gradually recovers. As such, we expect a much stronger second half and are assuming adjusted EPS growth of 30% to 40% as growth initiatives take hold, the impact of COVID tails off and we lap a weak prior year. Obviously, the evolution of the pandemic is uncertain and COVID-19 could present both incremental risks, as well as opportunities. For example, we have not assumed significant new government restrictions or extensive stay-at-home orders, and that could present a risk to our projections. On the other hand, we have not taken into consideration the opportunity from the role we may play in the widespread distribution of vaccines, because those programs and their timing are still being finalized. In summary, the fourth quarter results were at the high end of our guidance range. We are in a strong financial position and finished the year with free cash flow of $4.1 billion, up 5.6% versus prior year. We are introducing fiscal ’21 guidance of low-single digit growth in adjusted EPS at constant currencies, and we expect to exit fiscal ’21 strongly with double-digit growth in adjusted EPS in the second half of the year. At the same time, we are investing to accelerate our enterprise digitalization with a specific focus on transforming our omnichannel capabilities and developing new healthcare opportunities. I’ll now hand over to Alex.

Alex Gourlay — Co-Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, James. During these challenging times, we continue to safely deliver essential services, while accelerating our digital transformation. Our healthcare platform is delivering a personalized experience to millions of customers every day. — when many Americans face unemployment and potential loss of health insurance, we can help patients maintain access to affordable medicines. As an example, we have relaunched our Prescription Savings Club, offering lower prices on hundreds of medications. Average weekly enrollment in the savings club has increased by over 400% since the June relaunch, with members saving over $164 million of the cash retail price on their prescriptions. Also last week, we launched Find Rx Coverage Advisor, a new resource providing customers with personalized guidance on health and prescription drug coverage option. Our Find Care platform, which connects patients to telehealth providers, has also grown significantly since the start of the pandemic. In the quarter, traffic to this site increased 36 times versus last year to over 8.5 million visits. And we continue to make excellent progress planning the rollout of our VillageMD partnership, working closely with our partners on physical locations, digital presence, and healthcare services.

Alongside healthcare, we are accelerating our retail offering in-store and through our omnichannel infrastructure. Our partnership with Kroger continues to progress well with positive results from Kroger Express and the continued development of a GPO. Sales in walgreens.com were up 39% versus prior year and digitally initiated sales were up 7% in the quarter. Our mass personalization program boosted retail sales by a 140 basis points in the quarter, a significant increase from the 95 basis points impact last quarter. And we also saw a significant increase in customers ordering online and collecting available nationwide. — actually, last quarter, these sales grew by 2.7 times.

We are always accelerating the pace of our technology transformation, with a further 1,145 stores converted to retail SAP in the quarter, taking the total to over 3,500 stores. The rollout of SAP at a store level provides a wide range of benefits as a management and operational tool, giving us real-time information to operations, stock levels, and movement. It also gives us far greater detail and visibility on our business. More importantly however, its implementation joins up our operations with a reliable and proven cloud platform, which will significantly enhance local fulfillment of our omnichannel offering. In the past few quarters, you’ve heard us refer to our work to digitalize the Company and build a truly omnichannel interface with our customers. The foundations of this were put in place through a partnership with Microsoft, moving us to a primarily cloud-based data infrastructure, and then working jointly with Microsoft and Adobe to build a mass personalization engine that accesses and enriches that existing data. The results of our mass personalization work have been driving a new and much more targeted interaction with our customers over recent months. The nature of the personalization engine means that it lands more about our customers’ preferences and refines its outputs the more it’s used. So with time, it gets better and more effective quarter by quarter. We are now beginning to roll out the next elements of this customer-facing initiative, progressively building and enhancing the customer experience through content, engagement, and rewards for use on loyalty.

In November, we are relaunching our customer loyalty program as My Walgreens. This goes well beyond updating the look and feel of our app to create seamless retail and pharmacy experience. The new program will greatly how customers accumulate and use their rewards and will create a much more engaging health-oriented relationship. Members will earn 5% Walgreens cash in all of our owned brand products and 1% in all other qualifying purchases. Walgreens cash can be applied to future transactions or used to support their chosen causes. My Walgreens will be heavily focused on health and well-being with content, service, and offers, specifically curated to each member. All of our 100 million existing loyalty members will have the opportunity to convert their current points Current points balance to Walgreens cash, while seamlessly switching to the new program. As with our personalization programs, My Walgreens will evolve and develop as members use it, and we plan to announce significant developments to the membership in the months ahead. Supporting this, we have made considerable enhancements to our fulfillment abilities. As you have heard, we have significantly increased our online capacity in response to the heightened demand in recent months. Starting this Friday, we will be rolling out a significantly improved convenience customer offering. This will allow online or app orders to be ready for collection in as little as 30 minutes in-store, drive-through windows or cost side –, all available nationwide. This level of responsiveness is unprecedented in our sector and redefined customer convenience are a real differentiator for us. This demonstrates in a very practical way some of the benefits of our work to update our infrastructure and to digitalize our business. There is a — initiatives as we look ahead over the coming months, and I’m very excited to be able to share some of the first more customer-focused initiatives of this immense program to modernize our Company and rethink so many elements of our business. Let me now pass it back to Stefano for his closing comments.

Stefano Pessina — Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Alex. We have unprecedented market conditions, but we are on our way to putting that behind us, and the work we are doing gives us ground from — observed, we expect the first half of the year will be challenging, but we are optimistic of a recovery in the second half. You have heard from Alex about the exciting changes underway in our omnichannel offering. There is much more to come as the work on each of our key strategic priorities increasingly and revitalizes our business. We look forward to being able to share more about these initiatives in the months to come. — strategic priorities, we are also constantly reviewing the shape and structure of the Company to ensure we are best positioned to recovery strongly and return to stable and reliable growth.

The changes in managing the responsibility for Alex and Ornella, our Co-COOs announced last quarter are allowing us a renewed focus and clarity on our business and are helping deliver these changes. The appointment of John Standley as President of Walgreens will again allow Alex to focus most of this attention on the digitalization work and our initiatives.

Now, I know there is much interest in the work we are doing to identify a new CEO as I move to the Executive Chairman role. All I can say is that the work the Board is doing to identify the right person is well underway, and we will update you when we have something to report. That said, as I hope you can see, this is not delaying our progress. I and the entire team are as committed as ever to driving this Company forward. We will continue to strive to deliver high service level for our customers, innovative and relevant products for the communities we serve, and true value for our shareholders. We are navigating through a global pandemic, but the work that we have done and the trends we are seeing in the market gives us confidence for our future.

Thank you. We will now take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Justin Lake from Wolfe Research. Your line is open.

Justin Lake — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Thanks, good morning. Just wanted to get a couple of numbers questions here. First, I was hoping you could share with us what estimate you’ve built in for the COVID impact for 2021 earnings guidance versus the — costs that you estimated for 2020. And then given all the discussion on 340B recently, I was hoping you could share any thoughts on the contribution to revenue and earnings for the property from this program and any early impacts we’re seeing on the pharma manufacturer. Thanks.

