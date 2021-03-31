Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Sales increased 4.6% to $32.8 billion. It is up 3.5% on a constant currency basis, excluding sales from discontinued operations of $4.8 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Walgreens Boots was $1.02 billion or $1.19 per share, compared to $946 million or $1.07 per share in the same quarter of last year.

Adjusted net EPS was $1.40 compared to $1.52 in the same quarter of the previous year.

