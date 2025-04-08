Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales increased 4.1% year-over-year to $38.6 billion. Sales growth was 4.7% on a constant currency basis. The top line reflects sales growth in the US Retail Pharmacy and International segments.

Net loss was $2.9 billion, or $3.30 per share, compared to a loss of $5.9 billion, or $6.85 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.63, down 47.3% on a constant currency basis.

On March 6, 2025, WBA entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Sycamore Partners. The merger is expected to close in the fourth quarter of calendar year 2025. As a result, the company is not providing guidance for fiscal year 2025.

