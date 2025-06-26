Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Sales increased 7.2% year-over-year to $39 billion. Sales were up 6.9% on a constant currency basis. The top line results reflected sales growth in the US Retail Pharmacy and International segments.

Net loss was $175 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to net earnings of $344 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38, down 39.6% on a constant currency basis.

US Retail Pharmacy segment sales were $30.7 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.

International segment sales were $6.2 billion, up 7.8% YoY.

US Healthcare segment sales were $2.1 billion, slightly down from last year.

Given its pending acquisition by Sycamore Partners, WBA previously withdrew its guidance for fiscal year 2025.