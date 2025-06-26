Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Sales increased 7.2% year-over-year to $39 billion. Sales were up 6.9% on a constant currency basis. The top line results reflected sales growth in the US Retail Pharmacy and International segments.
Net loss was $175 million, or $0.20 per share, compared to net earnings of $344 million, or $0.40 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.38, down 39.6% on a constant currency basis.
US Retail Pharmacy segment sales were $30.7 billion, up 7.8% from the year-ago quarter.
International segment sales were $6.2 billion, up 7.8% YoY.
US Healthcare segment sales were $2.1 billion, slightly down from last year.
Given its pending acquisition by Sycamore Partners, WBA previously withdrew its guidance for fiscal year 2025.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MU Earnings: Micron Q3 2025 revenue and profit beat estimates
Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Wednesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2025, reflecting growth across end markets. The results beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
Key takeaways from General Mills’ (GIS) Q4 2025 earnings report
Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) dropped over 4% on Wednesday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2025 and provided a bleak outlook for
Earnings Preview: Sluggish wine sales may weigh on Constellation Brands’ Q1 results
For Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), fiscal 2025 was a challenging year, with a slowdown in the wine & spirits business weighing on its financial performance. Analysts’ cautious estimates for