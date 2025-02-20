Walmart Q4 adj. profit rises on higher sales; beats estimates

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Thursday reported higher sales and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2025. Earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations.

The retail giant’s net sales increased to $178.8 billion in the January quarter from $171.91 billion in the comparable period last year. Total revenue rose 4% to $180.6 billion. Comparable store sales rose 4.6% for the company’s US business.

Earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased to $0.66 per share in Q4 from $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to the company was $5.25 billion or $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.49 billion or $0.68 per share in Q4 2024.

