Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Walmart Q4 adj. profit rises on higher sales; beats estimates
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) on Thursday reported higher sales and adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2025. Earnings beat Wall Street’s expectations.
The retail giant’s net sales increased to $178.8 billion in the January quarter from $171.91 billion in the comparable period last year. Total revenue rose 4% to $180.6 billion. Comparable store sales rose 4.6% for the company’s US business.
Earnings, on an adjusted basis, increased to $0.66 per share in Q4 from $0.60 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to the company was $5.25 billion or $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.49 billion or $0.68 per share in Q4 2024.
