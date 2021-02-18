Walmart stock slips after Q4 earnings miss

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The retail giant reported fourth-quarter revenue of $152.1 billion, up 7% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $1.39 per share missed the target that analysts had anticipated.

WMT shares fell 4.6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by over 23% over the past 12 months.

