Walmart (WMT) stock rises on upbeat Q2 2021 results

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock jumped about 6% in the pre-market trading hours after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter 2021 financial results. The retail giant’s adjusted EPS of $1.56 and revenue of $137.7 billion excelled analysts’ estimates.

On a GAAP basis, earnings soared 80% to $2.27 per share. Walmart US eCommerce sales grew 97% with strong results across all channels.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased by 9, led by strength in general merchandise and food.

WMT stock had gained 14% since the beginning of this year and 20% in the past 12 months.

