Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Walmart (WMT) stock rises on upbeat Q2 2021 results

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) stock jumped about 6% in the pre-market trading hours after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter 2021 financial results. The retail giant’s adjusted EPS of $1.56 and revenue of $137.7 billion excelled analysts’ estimates.

Walmart (WMT) Q2 2021 Earnings AlphaGraph

On a GAAP basis, earnings soared 80% to $2.27 per share. Walmart US eCommerce sales grew 97% with strong results across all channels.

Walmart U.S. comp sales increased by 9, led by strength in general merchandise and food.

WMT stock had gained 14% since the beginning of this year and 20% in the past 12 months.

Walmart Q1 2021 Earnings AlphaGraph
Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings AlphaGraph

Looking forward to read what management and analysts discuss on quarterly results? Stay tuned here for Walmart Q2 2021 earnings call transcript

Also Read:  Home Depot Inc. (HD) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

IG: Home Depot (HD) records a 23.4% rise in Q2 comp sales

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Tuesday. The home improvement company reported a 23% increase in Q2 revenues to $38.1 billion, beating

Is it the right time to invest in Tripadvisor (TRIP) stock?

The travel industry is yet to witness a meaningful recovery from the pandemic-driven slump even as the business world limps back to normalcy following the relaxation of shelter-in-place orders. Though

Niu Technologies (NIU) reports strong Q2 earnings results on higher e-scooter sales

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ: NIU) reported an increase in profit and revenue for the second quarter of 2020 as a strong recovery in China helped in registering 61% year-over-year e-scooter sales

Tags

Discount stores

Related Articles

Top