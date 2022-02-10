Categories Analysis, Leisure & Entertainment
Walt Disney (DIS): Here are the two factors that drove an epic quarter for the House of Mouse
Disney maintains its outlook for 230-260 million total paid Disney+ subscribers globally by the end of FY2024
Shares of the Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) were up 4% on Thursday after the company delivered blockbuster results for the first quarter of 2022 a day ago. The company exceeded expectations on revenue and earnings with Disney+ subscribers also surpassing projections. Here are the two factors that drove the robust results for the entertainment giant:
Strength in streaming
Disney’s streaming business is a golden feather in its cap. The company’s streaming services ended the first quarter with total subscriptions of 196.4 million, reflecting net additions of 70.4 million. Disney+ added nearly 12 million subscribers bringing the total to nearly 130 million global paid subscribers.
During the quarter, Disney+ added 4.1 million paid domestic subscribers, including around 2 million incremental subscribers that it gained through the inclusion of Disney+ and ESPN+ to its Hulu Live subscription.
Within international markets, excluding Disney+ Hotstar, the company added 5.1 million subscribers, helped by growth in the Asia Pacific and European markets as well as expansion into new markets such as South Korea, Hong Kong and Taiwan. In Disney+ Hotstar markets, the company added 2.6 million paid subscribers.
Disney’s content has always been its biggest strength. Its general entertainment content has played a key role in driving engagement in many of its international markets and the company plans to make the integration of owned general entertainment into its services, particularly Disney+, a priority going forward.
Disney maintains its outlook for 230-260 million total paid Disney+ subscribers globally by the end of FY2024. The company does not expect subscriber growth to be linear from quarter to quarter and growth in the latter half of the year is expected to exceed growth in the first half.
Revival of Parks
The Parks, Experiences and Products segment which took a hit from the pandemic finally bounced back strong. Revenue more than doubled year-over-year to $7.2 billion while operating income was up $2.6 billion.
The company saw strong demand at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland with attendance up double-digits from last quarter. Favorable guest and ticket mix, and higher food, beverage and merchandise spending helped drive revenue and operating income ahead of pre-pandemic levels.
New franchise-based lands and attractions as well as character merchandise has helped improve the guest experience significantly. During the quarter, more than a third of domestic park guests purchased Genie+, Lightning Lane or both. During the holiday period, this number was up more than 50%.
Looking into the second quarter, the company expects demand at its domestic parks to remain strong. Although international parks showed improving trends during the quarter, they are expected to be impacted by pandemic-related volatility for the rest of Q2.
Click here to read the full transcript of Disney’s Q1 2022 earnings conference call
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: Uber unexpectedly swings to Q4 profit; revenues up 83%
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported net profit for the December quarter, compared to a loss in the prior-year period. The bottom line benefited from an 83% growth
Chipotle Mexican Grill seems on track to meet growth goals. Is CMG a buy?
Fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has successfully turned the COVID-related movement restrictions into its favor by leveraging its strong digital infrastructure. Unlike many restaurant chains that suffered
Infographic: Highlights of Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Q3 2022 earnings
Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022, despite an 8% decrease in revenues. In the three months ended December