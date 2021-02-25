Wayfair Inc. (W) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will review our fourth quarter 2020 Results. With me are Niraj Shah, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman; Steven Conine, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman; and Michael Fleischer, Chief Financial Officer.

I would like to remind you that we will make forward-looking statements during this call regarding future events and financial performance, including guidance for the firth quarter of 2021.

Also, please note that during this call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures as we review the company's performance. These include measures such as adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow.

Niraj Shah — Chief Executive Officer, Co-Chairman & Co-Founder

Thanks, Jane, and good morning, everyone. We are pleased to report that Q4 marked another solid quarter of growth, profitability and free cash flow and that 2021 is off to a strong start. As the pandemic drags on, online shopping behavior is becoming increasingly entrenched and consumer demand for the home category remains elevated. Wayfair is capitalizing on these tailwinds by delivering a truly differentiated experience for both customers and suppliers.

In the process, we are cementing our position as a leading platform in this space and reinforcing our brand to tens of millions of customers. Just as we do every year with the Q4 earnings, we published our annual letter to shareholders today, and we hope you find the time to read it. These letters afford us the opportunity to look back and think forward in a longer term way. In this environment, it is so tempting to fixate on the latest news headline, web traffic update, credit card data refresh for the year ago quarterly comp. But there are bigger things happening at Wayfair. Perhaps, the pandemic has accentuated some of them, but the opportunity and what we are building is so much greater than any single period. It seems more important than ever to think in years rather than quarters, and that is exactly what we do in the letter and how I want to frame my remarks for you today.

In 2020, our revenue grew 55% year-over-year to $14 billion. To be sure, we are fortunate to have been well positioned during COVID, but the growth is not totally unprecedented. Since our IPO in 2014 and through 2019 pre-COVID, we experienced a nearly 50% revenue CAGR. We believe the runway for future growth is just as impressive.

Let us first put the market in context. Across B2C and B2B, the North American and European home markets are about $840 billion in size today. They’re also growing. By 2030, we estimate they will be well over $1 trillion. Like virtually all categories, shopping for the home is quickly and structurally moving online. We believe online penetration for U.S. B2C is likely hovering just north of 20% these days. The B2B and European B2C likely lagging.