Wealthfront Corporation prepares for IPO. Here’s what to expect

The US IPO market witnessed strong activity in recent months, supported by resilient equity markets and easing concerns over interest rates. The renewed investor confidence has encouraged a wave of high-profile tech and consumer companies to pursue public listings.

The Offering

Recently, financial technology company Wealthfront Corporation (WLTH) revealed plans to go public. The management has applied to list the stock on the Nasdaq stock market under the symbol WLTH. Meanwhile, details like the number of shares in the offering and the estimated price are yet to be published. The IPO will be managed by a group of underwriters led by Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.

In the three months ended July 2025, Wealthfront reported total revenues of $91.1 million, compared to $77.6 million in the comparable period of fiscal 2024. July quarter profit rose modestly to $34.74 million from $34.18 million in the prior-year quarter. On a per-share basis, net income was $0.24, compared to $0.25 in the corresponding period last year.

Wealthfront is a financial technology startup offering a broad suite of products, including cash management, investing, borrowing, and financial planning solutions. The company’s software-driven platform enables it to offer solutions to clients with speed and efficiency. It is led by chief executive officer David Fortunato.

Key Metrics

Since its inception, Wealthfront has regularly launched new products and has total platform assets of around $88 billion as of the second quarter of FY25. The company generated net income of $77.0 million in fiscal 2024 and $194.4 million in fiscal 2025, representing a net income margin of 36% and 63%, respectively.

In its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company stated, “Our business model is designed to optimize for our clients’ success. Our focus on delivering fully automated services results in being one of the lowest cost producers in each category in which we participate. We share the savings directly with our clients, significantly reducing their fees, improving their financial outcomes, and enhancing their trust in us.”