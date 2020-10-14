Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) Q3 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

John M. Campbell — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, Regina. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our call today, where our CEO, Charlie Scharf, and our CFO, John Shrewsberry will discuss third quarter results and answer your questions. This call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Charlie Scharf.

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Thanks, John, and good morning, everyone. I’ll make some brief comments about our third quarter results, provide some commentary on the operating environment and our direction. I’ll then turn the call over to John to review third quarter results in more detail.

Let me start by acknowledging that this will be my last earnings call with John, who announced his retirement in July. John has served as an excellent financial and strategic leader for our Company and has been incredibly helpful to me in my first year at Wells. John, thank you very much for all you’ve done. You will be missed.

As you know, Mike Santomassimo will be joining Wells Fargo this week as CFO. Mike has more than 20 years of leadership experience in banking and finance, and most recently served as the CFO of BNY Mellon, and I’m looking forward to Mike hitting the ground running.

I’m going to start by making some comments on the markets, economy, and operating environment that impacted us this quarter. Most market and liquidity trends are strong and continue to improve in the quarter. Despite modest credit spread widening that followed volatility in the equity markets, market spreads have continued their steady improvement since the peak of dislocation and remained significantly tighter than the levels observed in March.

Corporate new issuance volume remains elevated. HQLA bid-ask, a measure of the cost to transfer risk in daily volatility have improved and are now below pre-crisis levels, and the Fed’s pledge of unlimited support has improved risk appetite, tightened spreads and deepened market liquidity.

The economy has materially improved due to the gradual reopening, but also the significant monetary and fiscal stimulus, as well as the significant accommodations made by financial institutions and other businesses. Labor markets clearly reflect momentum with the third quarter average jobless rate improving to 8.8% after posting a 13% rate during the second quarter. However, there is still a long way to go and there remain significant risk to the recovery.

The pace of job growth and the rebound in consumer spending have slowed, and the diminished pace of reopening and the end of some stimulus programs are presenting headwinds. The powerful rebound in the third quarter still leaves the economy well below its pre-COVID peak, including restaurant sales 15% lower, real GDP 4% lower, and unemployment 7% below pre-COVID levels. Clearly, the recovery is in process, and while the gains we’ve seen this quarter are important, the path to full recovery for all remains uncertain.

Let me now turn to our performance this quarter. We reported net income after tax of $2 billion or $0.42 a share. Revenues benefited from very strong mortgage banking, and most other fee related items also improved over the prior quarter with the exception of trading, which while down from the exceptionally strong second quarter, still produced strong results. NII declined, reflecting the impact of the lower interest rate environment and lower loan balances, primarily driven by weaker aggregate demand across our commercial client base.

Expenses were elevated and impacted by two significant items; $961 million in customer accruals, and a $718 million restructuring charge. Charge-offs declined from the second quarter and our allowance was largely unchanged.

Credit performance across almost all loan products was stronger than we would have anticipated a quarter ago. However, it’s certainly too early to draw conclusions yet. The actions from the Fed, our government and financial institutions I referred to earlier, have clearly helped consumers and companies of all sizes. But much of this is ending and the total risks of COVID are behind us, these individuals and companies are still at risk without more support.

Having said that, the fact that we are in a better place than expected is a good thing and that shouldn’t be lost. Our top priority continues to be the implementation of our risk, control and regulatory work, but we’re also taking targeted actions to improve the experience for our customers, clients, communities and employees. I will discuss this later. We continue to add talent to the senior management team in key roles to strengthen the foundation of the Company.

In addition to Mike joining as CFO, Ather Williams is joining Wells Fargo this month to lead our Strategy, Digital and Innovation’s Group and will report to me. He will lead corporate strategic planning; define and manage digital platform standards and capabilities; and manage innovation priorities, opportunities, and company-wide efforts to drive transformation.

We added other senior leaders, including a new Head of Home Lending and several key risk leaders as part of our enhanced risk model to further strengthen the independent oversight of all risk taking activities and provide a more comprehensive view of risk across the Company.

In August, we announced that Mark Chancy was elected to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mark has more than 30 years of banking and financial services experience, with impressive combination of business, operational and finance experience. He serves on the Board’s Audit Committee and Risk Committee.

In the third quarter, we also launched Clear Access Banking, a new low cost, convenient bank account with no overdraft fees. Clear Access is off to a strong start with over 100,000 accounts signed up so far and is proving very popular with people under 25, a big part of its intended target population.

This is part of our broader efforts to simplify our products and services and create clear, easy to use, and better experiences for our customers. As part of our simplification efforts, we will be reducing the number of different consumer checking accounts we offer, making it easier for both our customers and our bankers, while also reducing expenses associated with supporting legacy products.

We continue to have over 200,000 employees working from home and we don’t anticipate this changing until at least December. Just under 20% of our #2 #3 under 20% of our branches remain temporarily closed, but we’ve opened more of our branch lobbies to enable our customers to come in and have conversations with our bankers, instead of just using our drive-thru for transactions, and our teller and ATM transactions increased 8% from the second quarter. Wells Fargo was recently recognized as leading the U.S. financial services industry in COVID-19 safety, according to a nationwide study. This is great recognition for the work of all those at Wells who’ve worked tirelessly to keep our employees and customers as safe as possible. We continue to make significant accommodations for our customers. Since March, we’ve helped more than 3.2 million consumers and small business customers by deferring payments and waiving fees. The trailing seven-day average of new daily payment deferrals granted as of September 30th has declined 97% from their peak in early April. Debit card spend has remained strong since returning to pre-COVID levels in May, and in the last week of September, it was up approximately 10% from the same week a year ago. Consumer credit spend improved throughout the third quarter, but still is down approximately 4% in the last week of September compared to a year ago, an improvement from the beginning — an improvement from being down approximately 10% from a year ago as of the end of June. This reflects steady improvement across a variety of categories, but despite a rebound, hard hit segments like travel, entertainment and fuel remain significantly lower year-on-year. Commercial card spend remains significantly lower throughout the quarter and was still down approximately 30% in the last full week of September compared to the same week a year ago. Digital usage trends continue to be strong. As an example, mobile deposit dollar volume was a record high in the third quarter and was up 110% compared to a year ago. Let me take a moment to expand on the conversation I started last quarter on expenses. We believe that our franchise is capable of earning far more than we’re earning today. We continue to believe there’s nothing structural in our business to stop us from having a competitive efficiency ratio, though we are far from it today. Prior to 2016, Wells Fargo had an efficiency ratio that was far more competitive with our peers. As you know, we’ve had to make significant investments in people and technology to address prior under investment in risk and controls, and also little bit of outsized litigation and customer remediation expenses. This accounts were part of our elevated expense base. We also believe that we have significant opportunity to take targeted actions that are focused on improving the experience for our customers, clients, communities and employees. These actions should also improve operational and financial performance. We’ve also lagged behind our competitors in revenue performance and we also believe we’ve got significant opportunities to make substantial improvements here as well. To be clear, our focus starts with running the company more effectively and efficiently. This includes reducing bureaucracy, simplifying our products, processes under [Phonetic] organization, reducing redundancy in manual work, and migrating customers and employees to digital solutions. All of this will also improve our control environment. Lower expenses will be a by-product of doing these things. We’re taking an organized and structured approach to reviewing this across the entire Company. We’ve established dedicated teams in each of our lines of businesses and functions. We’re reviewing near-term, medium-term and long-term actions. We’re already working on the near-term actions, including streamlining management ranks through spans and layers and other business improvements. Again, these are driven and making it easier for us to serve our customers and each other. These actions were the primary driver of the $718 million restructuring charge we took this quarter. These actions should reduce gross run rate expenses by over $1 billion annually. We also identified many medium and longer-term actions that will take some time to fully implement. These include, simplifying products in many of our businesses, optimizing operational and client service delivery, and continuing to downsize our corporate real estate portfolio. I understand that many of you would like more specifics on our plans. The reviews we’re conducting across the entire company continue and we are in the midst of the 2021 planning cycle. We need to be thorough in our work, and it’s important that we understand three pieces before providing specifics to you; the magnitude and timing of the initiatives I’ve just discussed; where we think we need to invest to drive improved operational and financial performance; and most importantly, understanding the investments necessary to complete the build out of our risk and control infrastructure, which will ultimately satisfy our regulatory commitments. I cannot stress the importance of this work enough. We cannot and will not do anything to jeopardize this work. It is also important that Mike have a chance to review our plans, which he will do immediately. All that said, we should be in a position to provide more specificity regarding 2021 expense expectations on our call next quarter. While there is much work to do and it will take time, our ultimate goal is to build a best-in-class business and hope to show progress along the way. This includes both competitive level of expenses and competitive revenue performance. Finally, I want to thank all of our employees for their continued hard work and dedication to making Wells Fargo better. I will now turn the call over to John.

John R. Shrewsberry — Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Charlie, and good morning, everyone. We earned $2 billion in the third quarter, up $4.4 billion from the second quarter, driven by lower provision expense. We grew revenue, but our expenses remains too high. I’ll be describing the drivers of our results in more detail throughout the call. So let me just summarize a few items that impacted our third quarter results that we included on Page 2.

As Charlie highlighted, we had a $718 million restructuring charge, predominantly driven by severance expense, which drove the increase in non-interest expense in the third quarter and is expected to reduce our gross run rate expenses by over $1 billion annually. We had $961 million of customer remediation accruals for a variety of matters.

The increase in this accrual related mostly to previously disclosed matters and reflected an expansion of the customer population, the time period, and/or the amount of reimbursement as part of our ongoing analysis of doing the right thing for our customers while resolving outstanding matters as quickly as possible.

We also had $452 million of non-interest income related to a change in the accounting measurement model for non-marketable equity securities from our affiliated venture capital partnership. As you know, we typically have gains or losses from equity securities driven by market valuations, which we have begun in the third quarter. Our effective income tax rate for the third quarter was near our expectations and we currently expect our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter to be less than 10%, primarily as a result of expected tax credits.

Turning to Page 3, our capital and liquidity continue to be strong with our CET1 level $28.3 billion above the regulatory minimum, and our LCR, 34 percentage points above our regulatory minimum. At the end of the third quarter, our primary unencumbered sources of liquidity totaled approximately $494 billion.

Turning to loans on Page 4; both average and period-end loans declined from the second quarter, with growth in consumer loans more than offset by declines in commercial loans. I’ll explain the drivers of commercial and consumer period-end loan balances in more detail starting with commercial loans on Page 5.

C&I loans declined $29.2 billion or 8% from the second quarter, driven by higher pay-downs, reflecting continued liquidity and strength in the capital markets, and lower loan demand, including revolving line utilization declining to pre-COVID utilization levels, particularly in our middle market business.

Commercial real estate loans decreased $1.2 billion from the second quarter, reflecting weaker demand in commercial real estate mortgage, which was partially offset by growth in commercial real estate construction and categories that have not been negatively impacted by the pandemic. This includes multi-family projects and industrial facilities, including data centers.

Consumer loans increased $15.8 billion from the second quarter. This increase was driven by the repurchase of $21.9 billion of first mortgage loans from Ginnie Mae securitization pools. We had a high level of these early pool buyouts in the quarter due to COVID-related payment deferrals. We also reclassified $9 billion of first mortgage loans from held-for-sale to held-for-investment.

Credit card loans were relatively stable from the second quarter as consumer spending increased after declining over $2 billion for two consecutive quarters. However, balances were down $3.6 billion from a year ago, reflecting the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19.

Auto loans declined $358 million in the second quarter, and originations declined 5%. We continue to take certain actions to mitigate future loss exposure, while our spreads on new originations continue to improve. Other revolving credit and installment loans increased $812 million from the second quarter as higher security-based lending was partially offset by lower personal #3 #4 by lower personal loans and lines, and lower student loans. During the third quarter, we notified our customers of our exit from the student loan business as part of our ongoing process of pruning certain businesses as we assess our strategic priorities. Turning to deposits on Page 7; we continue to have lower deposit growth in the industry due to actions we’ve taken to manage under the asset cap. However, even after these actions, average deposits grew $107.6 billion or 8% from a year ago and were up $12.3 billion from the second quarter. The linked-quarter growth was driven by non-interest bearing deposits, which were up 8%, while interest-bearing deposits declined 2%. Period-end deposits increased $74.7 billion from a year ago, but declined $27.5 billion from the second quarter. This decline was driven by actions we’ve taken to reduce non-operational wholesale banking deposits, as well as pricing and other actions in our consumer businesses. Consumer and small business banking deposits grew $9.9 billion from the second quarter, reflecting continued COVID-related impacts, including customers’ preferences for liquidity, loan payment deferrals and stimulus checks. Average deposit costs declined to 9 basis points, down 62 basis points from a year ago, and 8 basis points from the second quarter. Net interest income declined $512 million or 5% from the second quarter, primarily due to the low interest rate environment which resulted in balance sheet re-pricing as earning asset yields continued to decline faster than funding liabilities; balance sheet mix shifts into lower yielding assets, including the impact of lower commercial loan demand, which resulted in higher cash balances; and a $120 million of higher MBS premium amortization due to higher prepayment rates. These declines were partially offset by higher variable sources of income and one additional day in the quarter. For the first nine months of 2020, our net interest income was $30.6 billion. With the completion of the third quarter, we now expect full year 2020 net interest income to be approximately $40 million, which is lower than our previous guidance due to lower commercial loan balances and higher MBS premium amortization. Turning to Page 9; non-interest income increased $1.5 billion or 19% from the second quarter, with growth in many fee related businesses. While we’ve continued to waive certainties fees for customers impacted by the pandemic, deposit-related fees were up $157 million from the second quarter, driven by higher customer transaction volume. Trust and investment fees increased $163 million from the second quarter, primarily driven by higher retail brokerage advisory fees, partially offset by lower investment banking fees, with field counts down from record second quarter levels. Card fees increased $115 million from the second quarter, with debit card transaction volume up 12% and credit card purchase volume up 22%. Mortgage banking fees increased $1.3 billion from the second quarter. The 2020 mortgage origination market should be the largest on record and capacity constraints continue to increase margins. Total residential held for sale mortgage originations increased 12% from the second quarter to $48 billion, and our production margin increased to 216 basis points, up 12 basis points from the second quarter, and up 95 basis points from a year ago. We currently expect fourth quarter origination volume to be similar to third quarter levels, despite typical seasonal declines, and fourth quarter production margins should remain strong. Mortgage servicing income increased $1 billion from the second quarter due to $296 million of favorable net MSR hedging results in the third quarter and a negative valuation adjustment in our MSR model as a result of higher prepayment assumptions and higher expected servicing costs in the second quarter that did not repeat. Net gains from trading activities declined $446 million from a record second quarter, primarily due to lower fixed income trading results, partially offset by higher equity trading results. Turning to expenses on Page 10; our expenses increased $678 million from the second quarter, primarily driven by the $718 million restructuring charge that I highlighted earlier on the call. Charlie highlighted in his comments the details we have on Slide 11 on the progress we’re making to reduce expenses and build a stronger Wells Fargo. Many ideas have been generated with the fresh perspective from leaders throughout the organization. This renewed focus is critical to our future success, not only improving our efficiency ratio, but also enabling us to become more streamlined and agile and better serve our customers while we continue to invest in our business and meet our regulatory commitments. Turning to our business segments, starting on Page 12; we continue to make refinements to the composition of our operating segments and allocation methodologies. Additionally, we are still in the process of transitioning key leadership positions, including Mike Santomassimo, who’ll be joining Wells Fargo later this week. We now expect to update our operating segment disclosures, including comparative financial results in the fourth quarter 2020 and provide full-year 2020 results under the new reporting structure. On Page 13, we provide our community banking metrics. We had 32 million digital active customers, up 6% from a year ago, and 3% from the second quarter. Digital logins declined from record second quarter levels, but were up 11% from a year ago, and the number of checks deposited using a mobile device reached another record high in the third quarter and increased 36% from a year ago. With approximately 18% of our branches temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and more customers using our digital channels, our teller and ATM transactions declined 22% from a year ago, but increased 8% from the second quarter, as the economy began to re-open and we reopened more of our branches. Turning to Page 14; wholesale banking reported net income of $1.5 billion, up $3.6 billion from the second quarter, driven by lower provision for credit losses. Revenue declined $969 million from the second quarter, reflecting lower net gains from trading activities and investment banking fees, both of which were at record levels in the second quarter. Net interest income declined from the second quarter, primarily due to lower loan and deposit balances and lower fixed income trading assets. Average loan balances declined 5% from the second quarter. Revolving loan utilization in September of 36% declined 280 basis points from June, and unfunded lending commitments increased 2% from the prior quarter. Wealth and investment management earned $463 million in the third quarter, up $283 million from the second quarter, primarily driven by lower provision for credit losses and higher asset-based fees benefiting from improved market performance. The decline in earnings from a year ago was driven by the $1.1 billion gain on the sale of our institutional retirement and trust business in the third quarter of 2019. WIM average deposits increased $4 billion from the second quarter and were up $33 billion or 23% from a year ago, driven by higher cash allocation in brokerage client accounts. WIM deposit costs in the third quarter were in the single digits and have declined over 50 basis points from a year ago. Turning to credit results on Page 16, our net charge-off rate declined 17 basis points from the second quarter to 29 basis points, which was better than we anticipated a quarter ago given the challenging economic environment. Losses improved across our commercial and consumer portfolios, however, customer accommodations we provided since the start of the pandemic could delay the recognition of net charge-offs, delinquencies, and non-accrual status. So it’s too early to draw any conclusions about future losses based on credit performance in the third quarter. Commercial criticized assets declined 2% from the second quarter, with broad-based declines in C&I, partially offset by an increase in commercial real estate loans. Non-accrual loans increased $417 million from the second quarter, driven by higher consumer real estate, auto and commercial real estate non-accruals. On Page 17 we provide more detail on our C&I and lease financing portfolio by industry, including the declines in loans outstanding and total commitments from the second quarter. C&I and lease financing non-accruals were stable from the second quarter as declines in oil and gas and retail were largely offset by increases in other industries, including healthcare and pharmaceutical, and transportation services. Of note, 39% of non-accruals were in oil and gas, down from 47% in the second quarter. Turning to our commercial real estate portfolio on Page 18; commercial real estate non-accruals increased $126 million from the second quarter, with declines in hotel/motel and agriculture, more than offset by increases in other categories with the largest increase in office buildings. Criticized assets were up $2.3 billion or 22% from the second quarter with 92% of the increase driven by hotel/motel, shopping center and retail sectors. The percentage of our consumer loan portfolio that remained in a COVID-related payment deferral as of the end of the third quarter declined — as we show on Page 19, we had declines across our consumer portfolios. These calculations exclude first mortgage loans that are guaranteed or insured by the government which we believe have minimal credit risk. #4 #5 minimal credit risk. On Page 20, we provide detail on our allowance for credit losses for loans. Our allowance coverage for total loans was 2.22% in the third quarter with stability across most loan classes, an increase — and an increase for credit card loans. Our allowance of $20.5 billion were stable from the second quarter, reflecting an improving economic environment and solid credit performance in the third quarter, but with continued uncertainty due to COVID-19. In determining our allowance, we considered current economic conditions which improved compared with prior expectations as unemployment levels decreased during the third quarter. We also considered that recent credit performance reflected the support of fiscal stimulus, lender accommodations, and borrower’s ability to excess liquidity. These factors drove lower loss expectations in our quantitative models. However, there is increased uncertainty in economic forecasts that vary widely and future credit performance may deteriorate as stimulus effect that benefited recent credit performance come to an end. We increased our qualitative reserves, reflecting a variety of factors, including our exposure to significantly impacted industries, the limited transaction activity and wide variability in market valuations for property types in our commercial real estate portfolio, and the elevated default risk for borrowers as payment deferral programs end. While the timing of the end of the pandemic and the eventual path to an economic recovery remain uncertain, we believe that our allowance captures the expected loss content in our portfolio as of the end of the quarter. Turning to Page 21, as I highlighted earlier, our CET1 ratio remained well above our regulatory minimum, increasing to 11.4% in the third quarter. As you can see, our Standardized and Advanced approach ratios are now in very close proximity. We currently expect internal loan portfolio credit ratings, which were also contemplated in the development of our allowance, will result in higher risk weighted assets under the Advanced approach than under the Standardized approach in the coming quarters, which would reduce our CET1 ratio and other RWA-based capital ratios. That said, we expect to maintain strong capital ratios that exceed both regulatory requirements and internal targets after considering this expected trend in risk-weighted assets. In summary, while our results in the third quarter improved from the second quarter, they were still down significantly from a year ago, reflecting the impact of the economic downturn. Even though we can’t predict the path to a full economic recovery, we’re focused on improving business performance by reducing our expenses, while meeting our regulatory commitments and appropriately investing in our business. And we’ll now take your questions.

Questions and Answers:

[Operator Instructions] Our first question will come from the line of Betsy Graseck with Morgan Stanley.

Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Hi, good morning.

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Hi, Betsy. Good morning.

John R. Shrewsberry — Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Good morning.

Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

A couple of questions. One is on the $1 billion improvement in expenses that you outlined earlier in your prepared remarks. I realize that you’re talking about a lot of investments that you need to make as well. But I’m just wondering, is this $1 billion expected to come through in net expense reductions as we look out over the next year?

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Hey Betsy, it’s Charlie. Thanks for the question. I would say, I referred in the remarks as, it’s gross reduction. It’s real, it will be there. We’ll see it next year. But we’re still continuing to go through our plans for next year and we’re looking at all of the investments that are necessary, both on the control side as well as the investment side.

And so, it’s too early to be definitive about what the net numbers look like at this point. But as I said last quarter, we want to show progress and progress is a combination of taking actions on the growth side, but also showing you something on the net side. But I think the right thing at this point is to give you a much clear guidance on next quarter’s call after we finish our budget work, and after Mike gets to review the work himself.

Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Got it. Yeah, okay, I get that. And then, just separately Charlie, you were mentioning how — there’s opportunities to get more efficient. There is also opportunities to get, you know, I don’t know “your share of the revenue”. Could you — I know it’s early, but could you give us a sense as to what you’re thinking about when you highlight that? Where do you see opportunities for Wells on the revenue side?

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Sure. I mean, I would say when we look at our business, I kind of put the trajectory of NII to the side for a second because of the low rate environment, just talking about building franchise and the opportunities that present itself. I think when you look at — I’ll just go business by business quickly. When you look at our consumer and small business banking franchise, we’ve been on the defensive now for a very long time, appropriately so given the issues and problems that we had. A tremendous amount of work has been done by all the folks leading those businesses.

Our franchise is still extraordinarily strong and you see it by the way even in just the deposit growth that we’ve had in that segment, which says an awful lot about the — about what our customers think of us. But while we had been investing in some of the digital capabilities which you do see in the marketplace, tremendous opportunities to grow with the affluent customer base.

At the other end, we’ve rolled out a product for those that are far less affluent which is very competitive and getting real traction. And so, I just — I think in the consumer and small business space, the opportunities are significant. In the consumer lending space, the mortgage business, the demand is greater than our ability to process at this point still, and that’s still where we sit today.

We have opportunities in the card space to leverage the customer base that we have staying with our — within our risk framework the way we’ve defined it. We’re just doing a better job at delivering card and other payments products. The commercial bank, I think is an extraordinary franchise, and both things that we do on a standalone basis there as well as things we do in partnership with products we have in the corporate investment bank are still huge opportunities for us.

In our Wealth and Investment Management space, the Wealth business, we’re one of the few that have this sizable franchise in a space that we love. We made progress at having the business work together across our private bank and across our brokerage business, but we’re just getting started there, and I think the opportunities even with the very strong performance we’ve had this quarter are still extremely strong.

And then lastly in the corporate investment banking space, again, just — I would have said as an outsider that Wells had been very, very smart at building the business in — where it has its traditional strength in serving customers, and that’s the path that we’ll continue to be on. So when I look at all these businesses, I feel very good about our ability to grow the franchise and it’s a question now of timing and prioritization.

Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay. Anything in particular you think about maybe fading to make room for growth, given the asset cap is kind of getting in the way of growth on the balance sheet at least?

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

Yeah, I mean, I think — so, I mean, we’re very actively looking at not below those five businesses that I just described. We’re very actively looking at all of the portfolios and all the businesses below that. And we’re going to continue to exit some things which aren’t core to the U.S. banking franchise that we are, not that it’s U.S. only, but supporting the core customer base that we have. And so, I would expect over the next couple of quarters we will create some room on the balance sheet by exiting some things that aren’t core.

Betsy Graseck — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Okay. Super. Thanks. Thanks, Charlie. Appreciate it.

Charles W. Scharf — Chief Executive Officer and President

I do want to just — I just want to be clear. We’re exiting them because they aren’t core to serving our core customer base on the consumer and large corporate side. We’re not exiting them because of the asset cap. That will help.

Our next question will come from the line of Matt O’Connor with Deutsche Bank.

Matt O’Connor — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Good morning. That was a really good kind of overview of how you’re thinking about the businesses, just from a big picture perspective. I think a lot of investors are looking for kind of this big roll out of the strategy that put some numbers and more meat behind kind of what you just said.

And obviously, COVID is delaying that, I would assume. Obviously, you’re really focused on the regulatory issues. But is that something that you do plan to do? And is the timing of kind of getting all the asset cap driving something like that, say like a virtual Investor Day or something similar?

