Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Beth Baum — Vice President, Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Weyerhaeuser's third quarter 2020 earnings. This call is being webcast at www.weyerhaeuser.com. Our earnings release and presentation materials can also be found on our website.

Please review the warning statements in our press release and on the presentation slides concerning the risks associated with forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements will be made during this conference call.

We will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, and a reconciliation of GAAP can be found in the earnings materials on our website.

On the call this morning are Devin Stockfish, Chief Executive Officer; and Russell Hagen, Chief Financial Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Devin Stockfish.

Devin W. Stockfish — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Beth. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. I hope everyone is well and staying healthy.

This morning, Weyerhaeuser reported third quarter results, re-initiated a quarterly cash dividend, and announced a new dividend framework consisting of a base dividend plus a variable supplemental dividend. I will begin by highlighting our third quarter results and then turn my focus to the dividend re-initiation. Weyerhaeuser reported third quarter GAAP earnings of $283 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, a net sales of $2.1 billion. Excluding net charges of $103 million for special items, we generated earnings of $386 million, or $0.52 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA totaled $745 million in the third quarter. This is 93% higher than the second quarter and over 140% higher than a year ago. Each of our businesses delivered outstanding operational and financial results, despite disruptions caused by severe storms in the US South, extreme fires in the Pacific Northwest and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This strong operational and financial performance enabled us to deliver the highest operational cash flow since 2006 and take additional steps to meaningfully strengthen our financial position.

I’ll begin the discussion of our results with a few brief comments on the continued improvement in the housing market. US housing activity rebounded sharply in the third quarter, supported by a growing preference for larger single-family homes in less urban areas. Total housing starts averaged over $1.4 million for the third quarter, an improvement of 33% over the second quarter. Single-family housing starts accelerated even more sharply, averaging over 1 million units for the quarter and reaching the highest level since 2007. On a seasonally adjusted basis, third quarter single-family starts improved by over 35% compared with the second quarter and over 15% compared with the third quarter of 2019. We are seeing similar levels of improvement in key leading indicators, single-family permits and new home sales increased nearly 40% compared with the second quarter and were up approximately 20% and 40% year-over-year, respectively. Single-family permits in September reached the highest rate since 2007 and builder confidence has reached all-time highs for two consecutive months.

Repair and remodel activity has also remained robust, supported by do-it-yourself and professional activity and the remodeling industries confidence has continued to increase. Several other fundamental factors also support our continued strong outlook for residential construction, including historically low mortgage rates, demographic tailwinds and an aging housing stock. Clearly, there remains room for caution, especially as it pertains to US unemployment, the outlook for additional government stimulus, and the risk of further COVID-19-related disruptions as we approach the winter months. However, we are increasingly confident that the recent strength in US housing and the repair and remodel segment will continue, notwithstanding ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Turning now to our third quarter business results, starting with Timberlands on Pages 6 through 8 of our earnings slide. Timberlands EBITDA decreased by $10 million compared with the second quarter and earnings decreased by $86 million due to an $80 million non-cash timber casualty loss for Oregon fire damage. The 2020 fire season in the Pacific Northwest was one of the most extreme that we have experienced in many years. In early September, highly unusual weather conditions transformed fire activity in the State of Oregon for minimal to highly destructive in a few short days. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this disaster, and I want to acknowledge all of the fire fighters, first responders, government and industry partners, as well as our Weyerhaeuser employees for their extraordinary work to save lives, protect property and contain the fires.

As we previously disclosed, these wildfires spread onto our Oregon Timberlands, affecting approximately 125,000 acres to some extent. The magnitude of the damage to timber varies based on topography, age of the timber and many other factors. We have commenced salvage operations to maximize the value of the damaged timber, and Russell will discuss that more in a few minutes. The non-cash charge we recorded in the quarter represents the estimated book value of the timber and related assets that cannot be salvaged based on information available at this time.

Moving on to our third quarter operating performance. Western Timberlands EBITDA decreased by $1 million compared with the second quarter. In the Western domestic market, demand was strong and pricing improved throughout the quarter, as mills sought to take full advantage of record lumber prices. Log supply tightened abruptly in the second half of the quarter, particularly in Oregon where wildfire shut down harvest operations in most of the state for several weeks. Our fee harvest volume decreased 15% compared with the second quarter as we lost 10 harvest days in Oregon and four days in Washington due to fire restrictions. As harvest operations resumed, our teams did a phenomenal job of managing the operational complexity of coordinating multiple firefighting efforts, while at the same time, rescheduling harvest operations and safely optimizing the deployment of dozens of logging and trucking crews to continue serving our customers. This includes our own mills, where we were able to leverage our integrated model and operational agility to ensure our Western mills did not lose a single shift due to out of log downtime.

Turning to our export markets. In Japan, demand for our logs were soft early in the quarter due to continued slow housing activity and incremental effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Demand improved as the quarter progressed as Japan housing activity improved modestly and US log availability was reduced by strong domestic lumber markets in Western fire activity. In China, average realizations were flat with the second quarter, and demand was solid. However, our sales volumes to China decreased significantly as we flexed volume to more profitable domestic opportunities.

Moving to the South. Southern Timberlands adjusted EBITDA decreased $8 million compared with the second quarter. Fee harvest volumes declined by 5% compared with the second quarter as we continued to implement the previously announced 10% reduction in full-year Southern harvest volumes. Although, the US South experienced multiple hurricanes and tropical storms during the quarter, we incurred very minimal damage and lost almost no production days as we redeployed harvest crews to alternative parcels. Average log sales realizations were comparable to the second quarter. The Southern sawlog market experienced downward pressure in the quarter as favorable summertime logging conditions resulted in a funded wood supply. However, our average sawlog realizations improved slightly due to marketing and merchandising efforts associated with our operational excellence initiatives. This improvement, however, was offset by lower fiber log realizations in the quarter.

In Northern Timberlands, adjusted EBITDA improved by $1 million compared with the second quarter due to seasonally higher harvest volumes as we exited spring breakup.

Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources, Pages 9 and 10. Real Estate and ENR adjusted EBITDA increased by $3 million compared with the second quarter but earnings decreased slightly due to a higher average land basis on the mix of properties sold. Real Estate sales increased slightly from the second quarter as an increase in the number of acres sold was largely offset by lower average price per acre due to mix. Third quarter again included some sale of low productivity acreage in Southern Oregon that we acquired with the Plum Creek merger. Results from Energy and Natural Resources were slightly higher than the second quarter due to seasonally higher production of construction materials.

Wood Products, Pages 11 and 12. Wood Products delivered its strongest quarterly performance ever, contributing $566 million to third quarter earnings and $615 million to adjusted EBITDA. This exceeds the previous record EBITDA attained in 2018 by almost 60%. Our lumber, OSB and distribution businesses all delivered the highest quarterly results on record and engineered wood products achieved record third quarter results. Although these results were enabled by historic increases in commodity prices, they would not have happened without continued strong operational performance across the business. Through hurricanes and tropical storms in the South, extreme buyer activity in the West and the ongoing impacts of the global pandemic, our teams have continued to deliver outstanding operating results and maintain record low controllable costs across multiple product lines.

In the third quarter, demand vastly outstripped supply in virtually all of our product lines, driven by strong new residential construction and repair and remodel activity. With inventories lean across the channel, benchmark pricing for lumber and oriented strand board escalated rapidly until mid-September. Customers began to purchase more deliberately late in the quarter, particularly for lumber, as repair and remodel activity began to show some signs of the seasonal slowdown. However, order files remained extended for most products as the quarter closed, especially OSB and engineered wood products.

In lumber, adjusted EBITDA was $260 million higher than the second quarter, as a 54% increase in average sales realizations was slightly offset by higher Western log costs. We incurred a small amount of weather-related downtime in the quarter due to wildfire smoke in the West and hurricanes in the South. In OSB, adjusted EBITDA increased by $119 million due to a 65% increase in average sales realizations and slightly lower manufacturing costs. Adjusted EBITDA for engineered wood products increased by $16 million.

Sales volumes for solid section and I-joist products increased by 21% and unit manufacturing cost improved slightly. These improvements were partially offset by higher raw material costs for oriented strand board web stock.

In distribution, adjusted EBITDA was $24 million higher than the second quarter. This is attributable to improved sales volumes and higher margins, including operational excellence initiatives.

Turning briefly to operational excellence. Through three quarters, we’ve made excellent progress against our $50 million to $70 million full-year opex goal, and I’m confident we will achieve this target by year-end. I’m extremely proud of our teams for their continued focus and dedication to achieving our opex goal despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic in recent natural disasters.

Let me now turn to capital allocation and the re-initiation of our quarterly dividend, Pages 14 to 16. We remain firmly committed to returning cash to shareholders as part of our balanced capital allocation philosophy. Early in the pandemic, we made the difficult decision to suspend our quarterly dividend to preserve financial flexibility. Since May, the Board has regularly reviewed opportunities to re-initiate an appropriate quarterly dividend. This review has taken into account a number of considerations, including our market conditions, the broader macroeconomic environment, the desire for dividend framework that will drive long-term shareholder value across market cycles. Over the past several months, demand for housing in Wood Products has proven resilient, even as macroeconomic headwinds continue. Our businesses have delivered strong operating and financial results through an unprecedented range of market conditions. And our outlook on the near-term business climate has improved markedly since late spring.

Additionally, as Russell will discuss in more detail, we have taken a number of actions to significantly reduce leverage and strengthen our balance sheet. Accordingly, we are re-initiating a quarterly cash dividend. We are also adjusting our dividend framework to ensure that the dividend and our overall approach for returning cash to shareholders are both sustainable and appropriate for the Company’s portfolio and the cash flow that we generate from our businesses across market cycles. In this framework, we are targeting an annual payout of 75% to 80% of adjusted funds available for distribution. This is comparable to the targets communicated as part of our prior dividend frameworks and underscores our commitment to returning a significant portion of our free cash flow back to shareholders.

Going forward, however, our new dividend framework will include two components: we will pay a sustainable quarterly base cash dividend, and each year we will supplement that base dividend with an additional return of cash, as needed, to achieve the targeted 75% to 80% of adjusted FAD. We believe this new dividend framework will enhance our ability to return meaningful and appropriate amounts of cash to our shareholders across a variety of market conditions, while positioning Weyerhaeuser to deliver superior long-term value creation. The sustainable base dividend remains our core mechanism for returning cash. We are re-initiating this quarterly cash dividend at $0.17 per share. This base dividend payment, which totals approximately $127 million per quarter is supported by the cash flow from our Timberlands, Real Estate and ENR segments. We intend to grow this payment sustainably over time as segment cash flows increase.

The second component of our dividend framework is a variable supplemental dividend. This will generally be an annual payment declared and paid in the first quarter based on cash flow generated during the prior fiscal year. We will apply this new supplemental dividend framework to our 2021 results and accordingly, we currently expect the first supplemental dividend will be paid in the first quarter of 2022 based on full-year 2021 adjusted FAD. We expect the supplemental dividend will be our primary tool for returning cash above and beyond the base dividend to achieve our targeted annual payout. However, we may also utilize opportunistic share repurchase to return cash under certain circumstances.

Page 16 shows our adjusted FAD and adjusted EBITDA back to 2017, when our current portfolio was established. Timberlands, Real Estate and ENR results have been relatively stable over time, while earnings for our Wood Products business have fluctuated with lumber and oriented strand board pricing. The two-part base plus variable supplemental dividend framework will enable our shareholders to more fully benefit from the mix of cash flow profiles generated by our businesses. Shareholders will receive a stable income stream that is fully supported even in adverse market conditions and they will also benefit from significant upside and strong commodity markets through the variable dividend component.

The remainder of our cash generation, that is the cash in excess of our base and supplemental dividends, will be deployed consistent with our stated priorities for opportunistic allocation. These priorities include value enhancing growth opportunities, liability management and opportunistic share repurchase. We are committed to allocating this excess cash in a disciplined manner to grow our base dividend and drive superior long-term shareholder value.

I will now turn it over to Russell to discuss financial items and our fourth quarter outlook.

Russell S. Hagen — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Devin, and good morning. I’ll begin with our key financial items, which are summarized on Page 17. Cash from operations during the third quarter was $608 million, our highest operating cash flow since the fourth quarter of 2006. We used a significant portion of this cash to strengthen our balance sheet by redeeming some of our 2023 debt maturities. We ended the quarter with approximately $6 billion of total debt outstanding and strong liquidity, including the cash balance of $787 million and the full $1.5 billion capacity available on our revolver.

Page 18 highlights actions we have taken to reduce our gross debt balance. During the third quarter, we redeemed $325 million, 3.25% notes that were due March 2023. We incurred a $23 million charge on the early extinguishment, which is included in our results as a special item. Earlier this week, we submitted notice that we will be redeeming in mid-December, our $500 million, 4.625% notes due September 2023. Following this repayment, our gross debt will be approximately $5.5 billion. We will have reduced our total debt by nearly $900 million since 2019 year end. We have also significantly reduced our net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio, improving it by approximately 2 turns from the high of 4.9 times at the end of 2019 to 2.9 times at the end of the third quarter. Our leverage ratio now sits comfortably below our target of 3.5 times net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA over the cycle.

As previously indicated, we have cash earmarked to repay our $150 million, 9% note when it matures in the fourth quarter of 2021. Today, we are operating from a strong financial position and with the progress we have made on our debt reductions, particularly the 2023 maturities, we have reduced leverage to a level that we believe is appropriate and sustainable for the Company over the cycle and supports our solid investment-grade profile.

Turning now to key outlook items for the fourth quarter, which are summarized on Page 19. In our Timberlands business, fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase by approximately $20 million, compared to the third quarter. In our Western Timberlands operations, we expect our fourth quarter domestic log sales volumes and domestic average sales realizations to be moderately higher than the third quarter. Log demand in the West remains favorable due to strong lumber markets and log inventories at domestic mills ended the third quarter on the lower end of the normal levels as log supply was restricted due to the extreme wildfire activity in September. This has resulted in improved pricing during the month of October. We expect market tension to moderate during the quarter as log supply improves and mills replenish inventories.

We anticipate fourth quarter fee harvest volumes will be higher than the third quarter as we resume harvest operations following the third quarter fire restrictions and begin to prioritize our salvage activity on affected Timberlands and Oregon. We are experiencing little downgrade in the quality of the salvage logs delivered to our customers and we do not expect pricing for the salvage logs will negatively affect our fourth quarter realizations. Unit log and haul costs will increase modestly compared to the third quarter. The salvage activity will result in lower productivity and increased hauling distance to market. We currently expect to complete a majority of our salvage operations over the next 12 months to 18 months and we’ll recover a significant portion of the merchantable timber value. Although additional work is needed to determine the impact on our operations going forward, our preliminary expectation is that, our 2021 Western harvest volume will be roughly comparable to 2020 as we redeploy our current logging capacity into salvage activity. We’ll provide you an update on our year-end earnings call.

Moving to the export markets. In Japan, housing starts improved modestly in the third quarter. Demand for our logs has strengthened slightly. We expect fourth quarter sales volumes and realizations will increase compared to the third quarter. Chinese export log realizations are expected to be comparable in the fourth quarter. Log sales volumes will increase due to the timing of shipments. Demand for our logs remains solid, supported by improving economy and government infrastructure spending.

In the South, we expect higher forestry expenditures in the fourth quarter as we complete work that was deferred during the third quarter hurricane — due to the third quarter hurricane activity. Average log sales realizations will be slightly lower than the third quarter due to mix. We anticipate a higher proportion of fiber log sales as we complete additional plant thinning activity. Fee harvest volumes should be comparable to the third quarter.

In the North, average log sales realizations should increased slightly with continued favorable demand for hardwood and softwood lumber.

I’ll now turn to the recently announced transactions to enhance our Oregon Timberlands holdings. In September, we entered into an agreement to sell 149,000 acres of Southern Oregon Timberlands for $385 million and a separate agreement to purchase 85,000 acres of mid-coastal Oregon Timberlands for $426 million. The net cost is approximately $40 million and we expect significant and sustained cash flow accretion from these transactions. We continue to expect these transactions will close in the fourth quarter and the Southern Oregon Timberlands are now shown on the balance sheet as held for sale. We expect to record a gain on the sale with no accompanying tax liability. The gain will be reported as a special item in our Timberlands business.

Turning to our Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources segment. Interest in our real estate properties remained strong, the shifting societal preferences are driving increased demand for Rural HBU properties. However, transactions remain slower to close due to extended timelines for financing and other key activities. We expect fourth quarter earnings for Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources segment will be approximately $10 million lower than the third quarter and we continue to expect full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $235 million. We anticipate land basis as a percentage of real estate sales will be approximately 50% for the fourth quarter and approximately 70% for the full-year.

For our Wood Products segment, new residential construction activity remains strong in our builder and dealer customers are optimistic moving into the winter months. In repair and remodel markets, we have seen some seasonal slowdown in demand for our products, but takeaway remains above historical averages for this time of year. Channel inventories remained generally lean with buyers limiting purchases to immediate needs.

Looking to the fourth quarter, we expect earnings and adjusted EBITDA for Wood Products will be lower than our record performance in the third quarter but above previous record set in the second quarter 2018. Excluding the effects of changes in average sales realizations, we expect fourth quarter results will be significantly lower than the third quarter. We expect a modest seasonal reduction in sales volume, as well as higher Western and Canadian log costs and higher raw material costs for engineered wood products. We also expect lower operating rates for some product lines as we complete maintenance outages that were deferred early in the pandemic. The framing lumber composite has retreated from its late September peak but remains above the record levels of 2018.

For lumber, our quarter-to-date average sales realizations are approximately $15 higher and current realizations are approximately $50 lower than the third quarter average. Entering the fourth quarter, benchmark pricing for oriented strand board remains at record levels and our current quarter-to-date average sales realizations are approximately $140 higher than the third quarter average. As a reminder, for every — for lumber, every $10 change in realizations is approximately $11 million of EBITDA on a quarterly basis. And for OSB, every $10 change in realizations is approximately $8 million of EBITDA on a quarterly basis.

For engineered wood products, average sales realizations for our solid section and I-joist products will be slightly higher, as we begin to capture the benefit of announced price increases. These increases generally range from 4% to 8% and will be captured over the next several quarters. We expect realizations for other engineered wood products will be lower than the third quarter average.

Page 13 outlines the major components of our unallocated items. Third quarter included a $9 million non-cash charge from elimination of inter-segment profit in inventory and LIFO in the third quarter, compared to an $18 million benefit in the second quarter. The charge recorded in the third quarter was primarily driven by higher unit costs for log and lumber inventories across our businesses. Third quarter expense also included a year-to-date adjustment for performance-based incentive compensation.

I’ll wrap up with a few additional outlook items highlighted on Page 20. Included in our $23 million special item related to the early extinguishment of debt, third quarter interest expense was $111 million. We now expect full-year 2020 interest expense will be approximately $350 million, excluding special items. This is $10 million lower than our prior guidance due to the reduction in our gross debt balance.

Turning to taxes, we expect our full-year 2020 effective tax rate will be between 20% and 22% before special items, based on the forecasted mix of earnings between our REIT and taxable REIT subsidiary. We expect our full-year cash taxes will be lower than the overall tax expense, as we defer some payments into early 2021.

And last, we now expect total capex for 2020 will be approximately $280 million. This is $10 million more than our prior guidance reflecting a few additional high-return capital projects in Wood Products, slightly lower Timberlands capex due to the third quarter fires and severe weather.

Now, I’ll turn the call back to Devin, and I look forward to your questions.

Devin W. Stockfish — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Russell. With our unrivaled portfolio of assets, strong operational performance, our financial strength and focused safety culture, we believe we’re well positioned to capitalize on strong and growing fundamental demand for US housing. We are committed to returning a meaningful portion of our results and cash flow back to shareholders, and our new dividend framework positions us to deliver on our commitment in a way that is sustainable and appropriate across market cycles. Looking forward, we remained focused on industry-leading performance and disciplined, prudent capital allocation to sustainably grow our base dividend and drive superior long-term value for shareholders.

And now, I’d like to open the floor for questions.

