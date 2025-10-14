WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo’s Q3 2025 earnings results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.

Net income grew 9% to $5.58 billion and earnings per share rose 17% to $1.66 compared to last year.

The top and bottom line numbers surpassed projections.

Net interest income rose 2% to $11.9 billion while non-interest income grew 9% to $9.4 billion. Non-interest expense was up 6% to $13.8 billion.

The company repurchased $6.1 billion of common stock in the third quarter.