Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
WFC Earnings: All you need to know about Wells Fargo’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $21.4 billion.
Net income grew 9% to $5.58 billion and earnings per share rose 17% to $1.66 compared to last year.
The top and bottom line numbers surpassed projections.
Net interest income rose 2% to $11.9 billion while non-interest income grew 9% to $9.4 billion. Non-interest expense was up 6% to $13.8 billion.
The company repurchased $6.1 billion of common stock in the third quarter.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q3 2025 earnings results
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $18.2 billion. Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley rose 45% to $4.6
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, was $28.1 billion, up 11% year-over-year, reflecting higher net interest
What to look for when Hasbro (HAS) reports Q3 2025 earnings results
Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 31% year-to-date. The toy company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the