WFC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Wells Fargo’s Q1 2025 financial results
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenue decreased 3% year-over-year to $20.15 billion.
Net income grew 6% to $4.89 billion and earnings per share rose 16% to $1.39 compared to last year.
Net interest income decreased 6% while non-interest income was stable. Noninterest expense decreased 3%.
