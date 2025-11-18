What to expect when DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS) reports Q3 2025 earnings results

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) stayed green on Tuesday. The stock has dropped 7% in the past three months. The sporting goods retailer is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, November 25, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the quarterly report:

Revenue

Analysts are projecting revenue of $3.19 billion for DICK’S for the third quarter of 2025, which indicates a growth of over 4% from the same period a year ago. In the second quarter of 2025, net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $3.64 billion.

Earnings

The consensus target for Q3 2025 earnings per share is $2.70, which implies a decline of over 1% from the year-ago quarter. In Q2 2025, adjusted EPS of $4.38 was comparable to the year-ago period.

Points to note

DICK’S is expected to benefit from continued momentum in its business. Last quarter, the company saw strong comparable sales growth, driven by increases in average ticket and transactions. It also saw broad-based strength across its key categories such as apparel, footwear and team sports. This traction is likely to have continued in the third quarter.

The retailer is also expected to benefit from its differentiated product assortment and strong engagement with athletes and brand partners. It has been gaining more customers who are also purchasing more frequently and spending more on each trip. The company has a strong product pipeline and it is likely to have seen a strong back-to-school season in Q3.

Another strong growth driver is the ecommerce business which is growing rapidly and generating significant profits. GameChanger, the software-as-a-subscription business, reached 7.4 million unique active users in Q2 and continues to see strong growth.

DICK’S continues to reposition its store portfolio. The company had plans to open 13 House of Sport locations and six Field House locations in the third quarter. DKS has completed the acquisition of Foot Locker, which will significantly expand its store footprint and its omnichannel capabilities.