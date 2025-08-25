What to expect when Signet Jewelers (SIG) reports Q2 2026 earnings results

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down over 1% on Monday. The stock has gained 36% over the past three months. The jewelry retailer is scheduled to report its earnings results for the second quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, September 2, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:
Sales
Signet has guided for total sales of $1.47-1.51 billion for the second quarter of 2026. Analysts are predicting sales of $1.50 billion, which indicates a slight rise from the $1.49 billion reported in the second quarter of 2025. In the first quarter of 2026, net sales rose 2% year-over-year to $1.54 billion.
Earnings
The consensus target for Q2 2026 earnings per share is $1.20, which implies a 4% decline from the prior-year period. In Q1 2026, adjusted EPS increased 6% YoY to $1.18.
Points to note
For the second quarter of 2026, Signet expects same-store sales to be down 1.5% to up 1% compared to the previous year. In the first quarter, same-store sales were up 2.5% YoY. Last quarter, the top line benefited from growth across all major categories.
SIG is benefiting from its Grow Brand Love strategy, which is making good progress and was a meaningful contributor to last quarter’s growth. The company has shifted to a brand mindset, with particular focus on its largest brands Kay, Zales and Jared, which deliver significantly higher comp growth compared to the other brands.
The retailer is also benefiting from its diversification into categories such as fashion, which have vast potential for growth. Its new offerings, including those for everyday wear, have seen good traction in price points below $500. This expansion is expected to help the company generate significant growth beyond the bridal category.
Another area with significant growth potential is the lab-grown diamond (LGD) category, which grew by 60% last quarter. Signet is also revamping its store fleet by closing underperforming stores, especially in malls, and renovating its existing stores. It is also shifting sales to its ecommerce channel. These efforts are expected to yield benefits.
