What to expect when Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q4 2025 earnings results

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) stayed green on Thursday. The stock has gained 23% over the past three months. The company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2025 on Thursday, May 15, after market close. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Take-Two has guided for revenues of $1.52-1.62 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025. Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.55 billion for Q4. This compares to revenues of $1.40 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In the third quarter of 2025, revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $1.36 billion.

Earnings

Take-Two expects its net income for Q4 2025 to range between a loss of $0.20 per share to earnings of $0.13 per share. Analysts are predicting a loss of $0.05 per share. This compares to a loss of $17.02 per share reported in Q4 2024. In Q3 2025, the company reported a loss of $0.71 per share.

Points to note

Take-Two has guided for net bookings to range between $1.48-1.58 billion in Q4 2025. Net bookings decreased 3% YoY to $1.35 billion in the prior-year quarter. In Q3 2025, net bookings grew 3% to $1.37 billion.

The largest contributions to net bookings in Q4 are expected to come from NBA 2K, the Grand Theft Auto series, Toon Blast, Match Factory, Empires & Puzzles, Words with Friends, and the hyper-casual mobile portfolio. The fourth quarter saw the releases of Sid Meier’s Civilization 7, WWE 2K25, and PGA TOUR 2K25, with the former two expected to contribute significantly to net bookings.

Recurrent consumer spending is projected to increase by approx. 3%, with a high-teens percentage increase for NBA 2K, partly offset by declines in mobile and Grand Theft Auto Online.

Operating expenses are expected to range between $900-920 million in Q4, representing a decline of approx. 2% YoY, driven mainly by a more normalized level of marketing for Match Factory, and cost savings.