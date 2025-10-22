What to look for when eBay (EBAY) reports Q3 2025 earnings results

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has gained 15% over the past three months. The ecommerce company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, October 29, after market close. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

eBay has guided for revenue of $2.69-2.74 billion for the third quarter of 2025, representing an FX-neutral year-over-year growth of 3-5%. Analysts are projecting revenue of $2.73 billion, which would represent a growth of nearly 6% from the same period a year ago. In the second quarter of 2025, revenue increased 6% YoY to $2.73 billion.

Earnings

eBay has guided for GAAP earnings per share to be $0.97-1.02 and adjusted EPS to be $1.29-1.34 in Q3 2025. Analysts are predicting EPS of $1.33, which compares to adjusted EPS of $1.19 reported in Q3 2024. In Q2 2025, adjusted EPS increased 16% YoY to $1.37.

Points to note

eBay expects gross merchandise volume (GMV) to range between $19.2-19.6 billion in Q3 2025, representing FX-neutral YoY growth of 3-5%. In Q2, GMV grew 4% YoY on an FX-neutral basis to $19.5 billion.

Focus categories are anticipated to continue their momentum, led by collectibles, luxury, and apparel. In Q2, focus category GMV grew over 10% with broad-based growth across all categories. Collectibles is a major contributor, with particular strength in trading cards. The company has undertaken several initiatives such as improving its grading solutions and expanding its offerings for collectors of Hollywood and pop culture memorabilia. These efforts are likely to boost growth in this category.

eBay’s geo-specific initiatives, especially its UK C2C initiative, is making good progress. The company’s efforts in lowering costs, increasing convenience, and offering greater transparency and protection are helping to drive growth in this area.

Last month, the company announced plans to acquire Tise, a Norway-based C2C social marketplace. This deal is anticipated to strengthen eBay’s position in C2C by providing access to a large community of Gen Z and millennial consumers, and improving the shopping experience through community engagement features such as likes, comments and personalized recommendations.

eBay is anticipated to see continued momentum in its advertising business. Its partnership with Klarna as well as its eBay Balance feature in the UK are all gaining traction and the benefits are likely to be reflected in the third quarter performance.