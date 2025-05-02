What to look for when Electronic Arts (EA) reports its Q4 2025 earnings results

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) were up 3% on Friday. The stock has gained 21% over the past three months. The gaming company is slated to report its fourth quarter 2025 earnings results on Tuesday, May 6, after market close. Here’s a look at what to expect from the quarterly report:

Revenue

Electronic Arts has guided for revenue of approx. $1.68-1.83 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025. The company reported revenues of $1.78 billion in the same quarter a year ago. In the third quarter of 2025, revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.88 billion.

Earnings

EA has guided for earnings per share to range between $0.65-1.00 in Q4 2025. Analysts are projecting EPS of $0.91, which compares to EPS of $0.67 reported in Q4 2024. In Q3 2025, EPS grew 4% YoY to $1.11.

Points to note

EA expects net bookings to range between $1.44-1.59 billion for Q4 2025. Analysts are forecasting bookings of $1.55 billion, which indicates a decline of over 6% from the prior-year quarter. In Q3 2025, net bookings of $2.21 billion were down 6% YoY.

Net bookings in Q4 2025 are projected to decline 4% to 13% YoY, driven mainly by declines in Global Football and Apex Legends, partly offset by the release of Split Fiction. Net bookings in the Global Football franchise are expected to decline in the low-double-digits in the fourth quarter.

Last quarter, EA faced headwinds from slower acquisition, lower engagement, and heavy competition. This led to a drop in game sales and bookings for some of its franchises. While some of these challenges are likely to persist, the company’s gameplay updates as well as the release of new games can be expected to provide some respite.