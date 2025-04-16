What to look for when Hasbro (HAS) reports Q1 2025 earnings results

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 7% over the past three months. The toymaker is scheduled to report its earnings results for the first quarter of 2025 on Thursday, April 24, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Analysts are projecting revenue of $770 million for Hasbro in Q1 2025, which implies a growth of nearly 2% from the same quarter a year ago. In the fourth quarter of 2024, revenue decreased 15% year-over-year to $1.1 billion.

Earnings

The consensus target for Q1 2025 earnings per share is $0.68, which compares to adjusted EPS of $0.61 reported in Q1 2024. In Q4 2024, adjusted EPS rose 21% YoY to $0.46.

Points to note

Hasbro has seen its revenues decline over the past couple of quarters, with declines across most of its segments. In Q4, revenues fell across all segments due to exited businesses, reduced close-out volume, and timing of set releases. The company has a new growth strategy in place and it has forecasted revenue growth for 2025.

The Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming Segment is expected to benefit in the coming fiscal year from strength in MAGIC: THE GATHERING on the back of three Universes Beyond set releases. Hasbro expects to see stronger growth in the first and fourth quarters of 2025 based on the set timing. In Q1 2025, the company expects revenue in Consumer Products to be down mid to high single digits, mainly due to a late Easter, and then to see sequential YoY improvement.

As part of its Playing to Win strategy, Hasbro has exited non-core businesses and is focusing on high-profit, high-growth areas like digital games. The company’s broad portfolio that spans beyond toys and into games, digital, licensing and so forth helps it cater to consumers across all age groups. Licensing is another area of strong growth. The toymaker’s investments in these areas are expected to drive yield benefits.