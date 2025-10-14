What to look for when Hasbro (HAS) reports Q3 2025 earnings results

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) were up over 1% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 31% year-to-date. The toy company is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, October 23, before market open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.35 billion for Hasbro in Q3 2025, which represents a 5% growth from the same period a year ago. In the second quarter of 2025, revenues dipped 1% year-over-year to $980.8 million.

Earnings

The consensus estimate for earnings per share in Q3 2025 is $1.63, which implies a decline of nearly 6% from the prior-year quarter. In Q2 2025, adjusted EPS increased 7% YoY to $1.30.

Points to note

Hasbro is expected to benefit from continued momentum in its Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming segment, led by growth in MAGIC: THE GATHERING and gains from Monopoly Go!. In Q2, MAGIC’s revenue increased 23%, helped by gains from Final Fantasy, Secret Lair and backlist products. The title also witnessed strong engagement. Together, this helped drive a 16% growth in overall Wizards revenue. The company expects this momentum to continue in the second half of the year, which is a positive sign for Q3.

The Consumer Products segment saw revenues decline last quarter due to softness in toys but Hasbro anticipates a pickup in the third quarter and through the holiday season. This segment is also expected to benefit from growth in brands such as TRANSFORMERS and MONOPOLY.

Hasbro’s Playing to Win strategy, which focuses on high-growth, high-margin segments, and its partnerships with popular brands are expected to continue yielding benefits. Last month, the company announced a partnership with Disney for its Play-Doh brand, which will bring Disney characters to Play-Doh playsets.

The company is also moving its Rhode Island operations to Boston as part of its Playing to Win strategic initiatives. These actions are anticipated to bring about meaningful changes to the business.