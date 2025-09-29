What to look for when McCormick & Co. (MKC) reports Q3 2025 earnings results

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) stayed green on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% in the past three months. The spice maker is scheduled to report its earnings results for the third quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, October 7, before markets open. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Analysts are projecting revenue of $1.71 billion for McCormick in the third quarter of 2025, which implies a growth of 2% compared to the same period a year ago. In the second quarter of 2025, net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $1.66 billion.

Earnings

The consensus target for earnings per share in Q3 2025 is $0.82, which indicates a slight dip from adjusted EPS of $0.83 reported in the prior-year quarter. In Q2 2025, adjusted EPS remained flat at $0.69 versus the previous year.

Points to note

McCormick is expected to continue to benefit from the trend of consumers cooking more meals at home, as they seek value and focus on health and wellness, thereby looking for more healthy and flavorful options.

In Q2, organic sales increased 2%, helped by volume and product mix. In the Consumer segment, the company saw growth across its core categories, and despite some pressure in the Flavor Solutions segment, it benefited from gains in emerging brands and health-driven categories.

MKC is seeing momentum in categories like spices and seasonings, recipe mixes and hot sauce. It has been expanding its total distribution points in the Americas, and in EMEA, it is gaining distribution in high-growth channels like e-commerce. In the Asia-Pacific region, its business in China has been seeing a gradual recovery, which is anticipated to continue through the remainder of the year.

However, the company continues to be pressured by weakness in volumes from some of its CPG and QSR customers. QSR customers have been impacted by a slowdown in foot traffic. The volatility in traffic trends continues to be a cause of uncertainty.

McCormick has been focusing its investments in areas that provide the highest value. It continues to focus on product innovation within both its segments, with particular focus on healthy options. The company can also be expected to benefit from its CCI and cost savings initiatives.