What to look for when Signet Jewelers (SIG) reports Q1 2026 earnings results

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down 1% on Friday. The stock has gained 26% over the past three months. The jewelry retailer is slated to report its earnings results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, June 3, before the opening bell. Here’s a look at what to expect from the earnings report:

Revenue

Signet has guided for total sales of $1.50-1.53 billion for the first quarter of 2026. Analysts are projecting revenues of $1.52 billion, which implies a slight rise from the $1.51 billion reported in the prior-year period. In the fourth quarter of 2025, net sales decreased 5.8% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.

Earnings

The consensus target for earnings per share in Q1 2026 is $1.04, which indicates a decline of 6% from Q1 2025. In Q4 2025, adjusted EPS fell 2% YoY to $6.62.

Points to note

Signet has guided for same-store sales to be flat to up 2% in Q1 2026. In Q4 2025, same-store sales were down 1.1%. The company anticipates a measured consumer environment in fiscal year 2026, providing for variability in consumer spending over the year.

Signet is pivoting to a new strategy termed Grow Brand Love in order to transform its business and drive growth. The new strategy involves moving from banners to brands as it aims to drive brand loyalty and increase efficiencies. The company is also expanding its assortment to include more on-trend merchandise, which is expected to help drive growth.

Signet is looking to grow share in the core bridal and gold jewelry market and it plans on expanding into categories such as gifting and self-purchase. The company has a 30% dollar share in the $10 billion US bridal jewelry market.

Signet also sees significant opportunity in the fashion jewelry and everyday jewelry markets. Everyday jewelry is a rapidly growing segment which is anticipated to see continued growth for the foreseeable future. The company sees potential to drive meaningful growth in this space through milestone gifting and self-purchase while also reducing its reliance on key holidays and the bridal market.

The jewelry retailer’s investments in reshaping its business and its efforts in improving efficiencies and reducing costs are likely to have benefited the first quarter performance.