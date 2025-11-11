Will Nvidia (NVDA) continue recent winning streak in Q3 FY26?

Semiconductor giant Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is preparing to report third-quarter earnings, with investors watching closely for signs of sustained momentum in its data center business. It is estimated that third-quarter revenues and earnings benefited from the strong demand for AI chips and the ramp-up of Nvidia’s Blackwell architecture.

Bullish View

The Q3 report is slated for release on Wednesday, November 19, at 4:20 pm ET. Signaling a repeat of the company’s blockbuster performance in recent quarters, Wall Street analysts forecast a 54% jump in third-quarter adjusted earnings to $1.25 per share. The positive outlook reflects an estimated 56.3% growth in Q3 revenues to $54.83 billion. Notably, quarterly profit and the top line have beaten estimates consistently in the past three months.

After gaining steadily over the past several months, Nvidia’s stock recently set a new record. The last closing price is around 35% higher than the 52-week average price of $147.80. The stock has gained an impressive 43% this year, constantly outperforming the S&P 500 index. Market watchers are quite optimistic about NVDA’s prospects, and the majority of them recommend buying the stock. On Tuesday, Softbank sold its entire stake in Nvidia, causing technology stocks to decline amid concerns about the AI spending spree.

Another Strong Quarter

In the second quarter, revenue increased sharply to $46.7 billion from $30.04 billion in Q2 2025, exceeding estimates. The top-line benefited from a 56% surge in Data Center revenues. Earnings, adjusted for special items, rose to $1.05 per share in Q2 from $0.68 per share a year earlier, beating estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $26.4 billion or $1.08 per share.

Commenting on Nvidia’s AI-focused capital spending, CEO Jensen Huang said in the Q2 FY26 earnings call, “The United States represents about 60% of the world’s compute, and over time, you would think that artificial intelligence would reflect GDP scale and growth, and would be, of course, accelerating GDP growth. So our contribution to that is a large part of the AI infrastructure out of a gigawatt AI factory, which can go anywhere from $50 billion to you know, plus or minus 10%, let’s say $50 billion to $60 billion. We represent about $35 billion plus or minus of that, and $35 billion out of $50 billion or so billion for a gigawatt data center.”

Partnership

Across markets, billions of dollars are being poured into AI infrastructure, and this surge is directly fueling demand for Nvidia’s AI chips. Recently, the company joined the India Deep Tech Alliance as a founding member and strategic technical adviser. It is a coalition of US and Indian venture and private equity firms, pursuing the goal of mobilizing private capital and technical expertise to accelerate the growth of deep tech companies.

On Tuesday, Nvidia’s shares opened higher and traded slightly below the $200 mark in the early hours. The stock is up 7% since last month.