Categories Consumer, Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

WGO Earnings Call – Preliminary Transcript

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) Q1 2022 earnings call dated Dec. 17, 2021 Presentation: Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q1 Fiscal 2022...

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Justworks eyes public markets to drive growth. Here’s all you need to know

After a flurry of listings led by the technology and pharma sectors, the IPO market is cooling off as 2021 comes to an end. The latest among the companies looking

ADBE Earnings: Adobe Q4 revenue up 20%; profit meets estimates

Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Thursday said that fourth-quarter revenues increased and topped expectations, amid stable demand for its products. Earnings were in line with analysts' estimates. At

ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q1 2022 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues increased 27% year-over-year to $15 billion. Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.79 billion, or $2.78 per share,

Tags

Consumer Cyclical

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top