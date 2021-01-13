Wipro Limited (WIT) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Thierry Delaporte — Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Aparna, thank you and good evening ladies and gentlemen. Really wishing you a very happy New Year. It’s a true pleasure to speak with you today. Last year we witnessed some very unprecedented times and now with improved vaccine prospects, we are filled with optimism for 2021. And sincerely are hopeful that it will be a much better year for the society, for businesses, our clients and for us. I am also very happy to share with you that effective January 1st, so just literally 15 days ago, we have gone live with our new organization structure. An important moment for our Company.

Let me now give you an update on our Q3 performance. I am pleased to share with you that we’ve actually had a second consecutive quarter of strong performance with healthy growth in revenues, acceleration in order booking, expansion of margins, sustained lower employee turnover and solid operating cash flows.

Looking at it one by one, the revenue growth, 3.9% in reported terms, 3.4% on constant currency terms is at the upper end of our guidance. Our growth was the highest in 36 quarters. The growth in revenues was broad-based across sectors and market and led by a surge in volumes.

On operating margins, we expanded our OM during the quarter by 240 basis points to 21.7%. This again is the highest we have achieved in the last 22 quarters. Expansion was led by driving excellence in operations, focusing on improving the quality of revenues. Several operating metrics are at all time best including offshore mix, utilization, attrition and optimized subcontracting. Third, our overall order booking for the quarter grew double digit on a year-on-year basis. The order book was strong across sectors and service offerings and had a good mix of both large and small deals, which is always important for us.

We closed 12 deals with more than $30 million TCV each, and the TCV booked of these deals was over $1.2 billion. We also, as you know, closed our largest deal ever in Continental Europe with Metronom. All of this was achieved while implementing the biggest transformation that the organization has seen in recent years. It’s a real testimony to the stead fast execution capabilities and the committed one Wipro team that we have in place whose relentless efforts are paying off.

Now, let me provide some color on the underlying business performance. There is significant traction in market across all our key geographies. We saw good order booking across major geographies. In the U.S., the growth — was very healthy and the order booking grew double-digit year-on-year.

We have consistently converting some of the large deals in Europe which had — which has resulted in Europe growing faster on a year-on-year basis, at 1.4% in constant currency terms. We see demand in Europe being particularly strong, and mostly driven by acceleration in the adoption of cloud, digital transformation and driving efficiencies in the core, leading to optimized cost.

Now from a sector view, I’m pleased to report that we had all cylinders firing, five our of seven sectors grew over 4% sequentially. Consumer sector continues to trail base on the back of solid deliveries, growth in financial services services is driven by demand across pretty much all sub verticals, led by demand in digital operations, primarily cloud infrastructure services also and digital transformation.

The momentum in energy and utility was led by utilities. However, we are beginning to see a ramp up in demand in oil and gas customers as well and encouraged by the deal wins we have. Technology bounced back this quarter with a healthy growth despite furloughs.

Communications and manufacturing continue to build on the momentum. And finally, healthcare and life sciences performance was truly hated by a seasonal uptick in our health plan services business. Now looking at the demand environment, it has shown steady improvement in the last six months. The intensity of the sales activity continues to rise and the pipeline is robust.

We are seeing heightened demand for our service offerings in digital transformation in digital operations and in cloud infrastructure services in particular. Now, let me give you a few examples of some of our wins in digital operations and cloud infrastructure services space. First example, Wipro won a multi-year, multi-million dollar engagement from a U.S.-based mortgage lender to provide customer service to the lenders rapidly growing retail mortgage client base.

Wipro will leverage its best-in-class mortgage centers in the U.S. and in India. Business operation services and application development to power the customer aggressive growth strategy. Second example, a U.S. based multinational food manufacturing Company, has awarded Wipro a strategic multi-year global managed services contract for cloud and infrastructure for service desks and IT services management.

As part of this engagement, we probably will also provide end to end infrastructure services including multi-lingual service desk, -site support, workplace optimization, cloud on AWS, cross-functional coordination and tools services now — In addition, we probably will consolidate all infrastructure projects globally. Now, in digital transformation, we are witnessing significant business traction across three broad areas. One, clients are embracing the transformation of the IT estate [Phonetic].

The moving away from traditional IT models and adopting business — operating models and shifting the discussion towards –. Second, our clients are investing significantly on digital business solutions. Customer experienced transformation programs are becoming front to back initiatives including cloud transformation and not just on the key — on omnichannel experience.

And third, clients are moving beyond the lift and shift of the workloads, to the cloud, to exploit the automation and native capabilities and we are helping them link these directly to business goals. In — partnership with our strategic alliance to create joint solutions are leading to wins where we are helping clients transform their IT and create business solutions. Let me give you a few examples.

With Metro AG, a leading global wholesale food company, we’ve signed a five-year and over $700 million by the way, with the intention to extend up to four additional years for potential spend of $1 billion, a strategic digital and IT partnership we’ve made toward it. Wipro will deliver a complete technology, engineering, solutions transformation program for Metro, as it positions itself as the wholesale 360 degree provider in the trading, the cash-and-carry, the hotel, restaurant and capturing food industry. Wipro’s transformation program will encompass cloud, data center services, workplace and network services along with application development and operations to provide an integrated, a flexible and robust digital infrastructure.

Partnering with Wipro allows Metro AG to simplify and streamline the IT landscape and critically give access to innovation and the best digital practices. Next example we have been chosen as the transformation partner for bank in the U.K. to re-imagine the customer journey and transform to be more a digital relationship bank delivered with cloud for — architecture.

Our cloud studio continues to build and leverage industry and horizontal patterns, enabling us to deliver business that would commence rapidly. Final example for a leading healthcare provider, we have leveraged AWS — solution to deliver complex data application in four months to meet the year end regulatory requirements.

Now, on our outlook for Q4’21. We’ve guided for a revenue growth 1.5% to 3.5%, which reflects the current demand environment. We feel confident that we will deliver this in our new and improved operating model. The last 90 days have been very busy for us as an organization, as you can imagine, but the good news is that we are moving in the right direction. The team is in place, and our focus now is only on growth and accelerating the momentum.

In our Analyst Day commentary, we have said that we have seen margins sustainable in medium term as you’ve observed, we have delivered significant margin expansion in Q3, growth remains our top priority. We have begun to make investments in our frontline sales and domain specialist for 80% of our employees, we completed the promotion cycle effective December 1st, and we will also be rolling out salary increases for them effective January 1st.

We also announced a 100% variable pay out for Q3 and for Q4, which will make it three consecutive quarters of full payout. Our margins for Q4 will have headwinds of these investments, but will still remain elevated. To summarize, I must say I’m very excited by the acceleration in the business momentum we have seen in the quarter, and optimistic about the year ahead of us. With that, I hand it over to you, Jatin for his — for your comments on the financial performance for Q3 ’21.Jatin, over to you.

Jatin Dalal — Chief Financial Officer

Thank you very much, Thierry. Good evening, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As always, great to talk to all of you. We had an excellent quarter of execution, our revenue growth was at just at the upper end of our guidance at 3.4% versus 3.5% at the upper end. Margin expansion of approximately 240 basis point resulted in our operating profit growth year-on-year of robust 24%. We had a higher ETR this quarter compared to Q3 of last year, 22.1%. Resultant, our net income growth was 20.8% that too improved significantly from our prior quarters.

Let me now talk about the cash conversion. Our cash conversion during the course of the quarter was very robust. We improved our DSO days by approximately six days. Overall after first two quarters of robust performance we continued one more quarter where we delivered free cash flow at 133% of our net income and operating cash flow at 106% of our EBITDA.

At the end of the quarter three, we had $6.2 billion of debt, of cash on the balance sheet and net of debt our cash was $5.2 billion. Let me talk about the forex. Our realized rate for the quarter was 74.04, we delivered 0.3% positive margin uptick on account of forex.

We had hedges of $2.7 billion at the end of quarter three. As you are aware, we are in the middle of a buyback program and we expect the overall process of buyback to get completed by the end of this month. The Board of Directors have also — has also approved an interim dividend of INR1 per share in today’s Board meeting. This was my financial highlights and we’ll be very happy to take your questions from here on.

