WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2022 earnings results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 2.7% year-over-year to $138.3 billion.

Net income attributable to Walmart fell 31% to $2.7 billion, or $0.97 per share, compared to the previous year. Adjusted EPS was $1.69.

For the full year of 2022, consolidated net sales are expected to decline in the low single digits in constant currency while EPS is estimated to increase in the high single digits. For the second quarter of 2022, EPS is expected to decline in the low single digits.

