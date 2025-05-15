Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Total revenue of $165.6 billion was up 2.5%, or 4% in constant currency, year-over-year. Net sales of $164 billion were up 2.5% YoY.
Total US comparable sales, excluding fuel, grew 4.8%.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart decreased 12.1% to $4.48 billion compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share was down 11.1% to $0.56. Adjusted EPS of $0.61 was up 1.7%.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the second quarter of 2026, net sales are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% YoY in constant currency. For full-year 2026, net sales are expected to increase 3-4% in constant currency while adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.50-2.60.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CSCO Earnings: Cisco Q3 2025 profit rises on higher revenues, beats estimates
Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO), a leading manufacturer and distributor of data networking products, on Wednesday reported higher revenues and profit for the third quarter of 2025. The San Jose-headquartered
Target’s (TGT) turnaround plan in focus as Q1 2025 earnings approach
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is undertaking a transformation through multiple initiatives, responding to macroeconomic headwinds and changing consumer behavior. The focus is on investments in digital capabilities and supply chain
Lowe’s (LOW) gearing up for Q1 2025 earnings report, a few points to note
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) stayed red on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 8% over the past three months. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its