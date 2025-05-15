WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2026 earnings results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its first quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Total revenue of $165.6 billion was up 2.5%, or 4% in constant currency, year-over-year. Net sales of $164 billion were up 2.5% YoY.

Total US comparable sales, excluding fuel, grew 4.8%.

Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart decreased 12.1% to $4.48 billion compared to last year.

GAAP earnings per share was down 11.1% to $0.56. Adjusted EPS of $0.61 was up 1.7%.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock rising over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

For the second quarter of 2026, net sales are expected to increase 3.5-4.5% YoY in constant currency. For full-year 2026, net sales are expected to increase 3-4% in constant currency while adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.50-2.60.

