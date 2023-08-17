WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q2 2024 financial results

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Consolidated revenue increased 5.7% year-over-year to $161.6 billion. Revenue grew 5.4% on a constant currency basis. Comparable sales rose 6.3%.

Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart increased 53% to $7.8 billion while EPS rose 55% to $2.92 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 4% to $1.84.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.

For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects consolidated net sales to increase approx. 3% YoY on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.45-1.50.

For the full year of 2024, consolidated net sales are expected to increase approx. 4.0-4.5% YoY on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is estimated to range between $6.36-6.46.

The stock rose 1% in premarket hours on Thursday.

