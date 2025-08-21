Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q2 2026 financial results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Revenue of $177.4 billion was up 4.8%, or 5.6% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior-year period.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart increased 56.1% to $7 billion, or $0.88 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 1.5% to $0.68.
Revenue beat estimates while earnings missed expectations, causing the stock to fall 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
For the third quarter of 2026, Walmart expects net sales to increase 3.75-4.75% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.58-0.60.
For full-year 2026, the company expects net sales to increase 3.75-4.75% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.52-2.62 for the year.
