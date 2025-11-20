Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
WMT Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Walmart’s Q3 2026 financial results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its third quarter 2026 earnings results today.
Revenue of $179.5 billion was up 5.8% year-over-year. Revenue rose 6% in constant currency.
Walmart US comparable sales were up 4.5%.
Consolidated net income attributable to Walmart grew 34.2% to $6.14 billion compared to last year.
Earnings per share, on a reported basis, grew 35.1% to $0.77 while adjusted EPS rose 6.9% to $0.62 versus last year.
The top and bottom line both beat expectations. Analysts had estimated earnings of $0.60 on revenue of $175.1 billion.
Walmart raised its guidance for fiscal year 2026, and now expects net sales to increase 4.8-5.1% on a constant currency basis. Adjusted EPS is now expected to be $2.58-2.63.
Despite the earnings beat, the stock dropped 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.
