Categories Earnings Call Transcripts, Preliminary Transcripts, Technology
Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript
WDAY Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript
Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Q2 2023 earnings call dated Aug. 25, 2022
Presentation:
Operator
Welcome to Workday’s Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
And with that, I will now hand it over to Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.
Disclaimer
This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.
© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.
Most Popular
Dollar General (DG) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $9.4 billion, driven by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in
Nvidia (NVDA) Q2 profit drops despite higher revenues; issues Q3 guidance
Graphics chipmaker Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) reported a decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also issued guidance for the third quarter.
Earnings: Highlights of Autodesk’s Q2 2023 report
Design software company Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) on Wednesday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings increased, aided by strong revenue growth. Adjusted earnings of the San Rafael, California-based tech firm rose