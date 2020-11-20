Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Q3 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome to Workday’s Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]And with that I would now hand it over to Mr. Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Justin Furby — Senior Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Workday’s third quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings conference call. On the call we have Aneel Bhusri and Chano Fernandez, our Co-CEOs; Robynne Sisco, our President and CFO; Tom Bogan, our Vice Chairman, and Pete Schlampp, our Executive Vice President of Product Development.

Following prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website where this call is being simultaneously webcast. Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of our statements on this call, particularly our guidance, are based on the information we have as of today and include forward-looking statements regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and global economic condition. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statement.

In addition, during today’s call we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful as supplemental measures of Workday’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP results. You can find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations with comparable GAAP results, in our earnings press release and on the Investor Relations page of our website. The webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 90 days on our Company website under the Investor Relations link. Also the customer’s page of our website includes a list of selected customers and is updated monthly. Our fourth quarter quiet period begins on January 16th, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all financial comparisons in this call will be to our results for the comparable period of our fiscal 2020.

With that, let me hand it over to Aneel.

Aneel Bhusri — Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Justin and welcome to Workday’s third quarter fiscal ’21 earnings conference call. I hope all of you joining us today are in good health and that your families are doing well. We at Workday are encouraged by the recent news regarding vaccines coming to market early next year. We also know we can’t lose sight of the fact that we find ourselves in a particularly difficult phase of this pandemic and the health and safety of all people is most important as we navigate these uncertain times.

I’m very proud of our team who continue to support our customers despite the challenges that persist and remain very optimistic about Workday’s post-pandemic future. As we know, business leaders are facing a myriad of different challenges right now. Indeed we are experiencing a health, economic and social crisis simultaneously. There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world that requires conversation and collaboration. That’s why in October we gathered global changemakers together with our customer community for a virtual event we called Conversations for a Changing World. We heard inspiring talks from the likes of Serena Williams, Reese Witherspoon, David Cameron and Trevor Noah. And I was personally excited to have my friends and fellow CEOs, including Adena Friedman of Nasdaq, Chuck Robbins of Cisco and Satya Nadella of Microsoft joining our event to share their thoughts on leadership and how they are dealing with the challenges of today. We received excellent feedback on the event from our customers and prospects, many of whom mentioned some important takeaways.

First, we heard the call that business leaders simply cannot opt out of this moment. Companies have to lean in and be part of the solutions that address the most pressing issues that our society is facing today. Many of the conversations also touched on diversity and inclusion and a growing commitment to rescaling the global workforce. At Workday, we need to continue to be a driving force for the creation of opportunities in this digital economy for everyone, not just a few.

And from a technology perspective, there was a common theme underpinning the conversations at our event, a view that a must-have ingredient for organizations going forward is to have a strong digital foundation and now it’s the time to accelerate that transition. With this increased focus on digital acceleration we believe that the flexible foundation and solutions that Workday offer are uniquely suited to the needs of businesses in these times built natively for the cloud and with people at the center of all of our solutions. With that view as a backdrop, let’s jump into our Q3 results.

I’m pleased to report that Workday delivered a solid Q3 as organizations increasingly look to the cloud to drive change during these dynamic times. Indeed, our customers are using Workday solutions to digitally accelerate and move their businesses forward, while also serving as our biggest advocates to new customers helping others realize the power of Workday to navigate their organizations through any environment. To that end, we had another strong quarter for Workday HCM with notable customer additions in the quarter, including Novartis, DraftKings, CTBC Bank, a Fortune 500 telecommunications company and Tecnologias Rappi, our first notable win in Mexico since entering that market earlier this year. We also celebrated several notable HCM go-lives this quarter including Walmart, who is now live across its 1.7 million employees globally and what we believe is the largest multi-tenant worldwide cloud HCM deployment. Also our strategic partner Accenture went live with Workday HCM and is now serving its more than 0.5 million global employees. Other notable Q3 go-lives include, UPS and General Electric.

Turning to Workday Financial Management, we saw continued momentum across our applications portfolio and I’m pleased to say we’ve reached 1,000 customers that have chosen Workday for core finance.

Q3 financial management wins include the State of Washington, University of Central Florida, Fifth Third Bank, he New York Times and Extendicare. Amongst the many core financials go-lives in the quarter, I would like to highlight Bon Secours Mercy Health and Progressive Insurance. We once again saw a solid demand for our expanding suite of products that support the office of the CFO and Chief Procurement Officer, including Workday Adaptive Planning, Prism Analytics and Spend Management. I’m also happy to share that we now have fully integrated Scout RFP into the Workday organization and have re-branded as Workday Strategic Sourcing, which is part of our spend management pillar that is being led by Scout Co-Founder and CEO Alex Yakubovich. The team had a record quarter with several big wins at Fortune 500 accounts that included a biopharmaceutical company, a food distributor and a large grocery store chain with over 100,000 employees.

Turning to product, we delivered our latest major update in September which included availability of Workday Talent Marketplace enabling employers with skills-based talent matching to connect people with relevant work and growth opportunities. We also announced availability of Workday Accounting Center and more intelligent planning capabilities, both milestones in our continued investments for the Office of the CFO. And lastly, with our focus on value, inclusion, belonging and equity or VIBE, we announced VIBE Central and VIBE Index, two solutions provide the organizations with critical insights to drive positive change in building a workforce that’s as diverse as the world.

In closing, I would like to thank our employees, customers and partners who continue to push us forward despite these extremely challenging times. As I look ahead to the other side of this pandemic my optimism for Workday and our ecosystem couldn’t be higher. With that, I’ll turn it over to my friend and Co-CEO, Chano Fernandez. Over to you, Chano.

Chano Fernandez — Co-Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Aneel. Before providing my update, I would like to once again thank our field and broader services teams for another solid performance in Q3. I’m pleased with the continued progress that we have made this year, especially in the context of the ongoing uncertainty. I know our workmates are anxious to get back in front of our customers and prospects when it is safe to do so in person. But in the meantime, we are focused on building a maturing pipeline, closing deals and successfully implementing and supporting customers, all in a fully virtual way.

For the second quarter in a row, we saw conversion rates exceed our expectations as organizations continued to push forward with their HCM and financials, digital transformations. We had several strategic wins in the third quarter, including multiple global 2000 HCM win, a Fortune 500 core fin and Fifth Third Bank, with Accounting Center once again playing an important role, and notable HR fins platform wins in our education and government teams. The medium enterprise also had another strong quarter. And from a geographical perspective, the US and the DACH regions were standouts.

We are now a few years into our focused go-to-market push within our installed base. I am very pleased with the success. For the fourth quarter in a row our installed base team generated 50%-plus growth in new ACV bookings, driven by strength across products, including core fins, financials and workforce planning, Prism Analytics, learning and Workday strategic sourcing. Newer products including Accounting Center, Workday Extend and People Analytics contributed to the performance. And although early, we are excited about their long-term prospects. Our comparisons get tougher starting in Q4. And we don’t expect a 50%-plus growth to persist going forward. But we still see significant opportunity to drive meaningful growth from a winning installed-based sales team for many years to come.

As we head into Q4, we remain cautiously optimistic. We continue to face near-term impacts to the net new business, particularly in certain industries. So we have seen a strength in the store-base team help partially offset this. And we are encouraged by improvements in our pipeline. As we prepare for next year, we are increasing the pace of our sales and marketing investment. We believe now is the time to do so because we see a meaningful opportunity on the other side of COVID and we are investing now to capitalize on that opportunity.

With that, I would turn it over to our President and CFO Robynne Sisco. Over to you, Robynne.

Robynne Sisco — President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Chano. As Aneel and Chano both noted, we executed well in the third quarter driving strong results as many companies continued to pursue strategic HR and finance transformations despite the uncertain environment. Subscription revenue in the third quarter was $969 million, up 21% year-over-year, with the outperformance driven by favorable linearity and strong retention which remained over 95% on a gross basis and over 100% on a net basis.

Professional services revenue was $137 million and total revenue was 1.106 billion. Revenue outside the US was $272 million, 25% of the total. Subscription revenue backlog was $8.87 billion at the end of the third quarter, growth of 23% year-over-year. The outperformance was driven by better than expected bookings as strength in our installed-base team helped partially offset net new business headwinds.

In addition, backlog benefited from a year-over-year increase in contract duration, which we do not expect to persist in Q4. Subscription revenue backlog that will be recognized within the next 24 months was $5.94 billion, growth of 21%. Our non-GAAP operating income for the third quarter was $268 million resulting in a non-GAAP operating margin of 24%. The margin outperformance was driven by a combination of top line overachievement, continued COVID-related operating expense savings and more back-end loaded hiring versus expectations.

Q3 operating cash flow was $294 million, growth of 14%. As a reminder, we continue to work with our hardest hit customers that require more flexible payment terms, which remains a near-term headwind to cash flow and unearned revenue though it has no impact on our subscription revenue, subscription revenue backlog or long-term customer economics. We exited the third quarter with $2.9 billion of cash and marketable securities and have access to an additional $750 million through our unused revolving line of credit.

Our total workforce at the end of the quarter was approximately 12,400 employees. We expect our hiring to pick up in the fourth quarter and into FY ’22 across all areas, but primarily in sales and marketing and R&D as we invest for future growth. We’re extremely pleased with our results and execution in Q3, particularly given the challenging environment and we see significant longer term opportunity ahead to support our growth aspirations.

Now turning to guidance, which despite our outperformance in Q3 continues to incorporate the near-term uncertainty we see in the market. Our updated FY ’21 guidance is as follows. We are raising our FY ’21 subscription revenue estimate to be in the range of $3.773 billion to $3.775 billion or a 22% growth. We expect our Q4 subscription revenue to be $991 million to $993 million, 18% growth. We continue to expect professional services revenue to be $525 million in fiscal ’21 and $121 million in Q4.

For Q4 we expect subscription revenue backlog growth of 14% to 16% as we face a very difficult comparison from a strong Q4 last year. We estimate Q4 non-GAAP operating margin to be approximately 15% as we expect to increase both our pace of hiring and our marketing and brand investments. For the full year we now expect a non-GAAP operating margin of 19%. The GAAP operating margin is expected to be lower than the non-GAAP margin by approximately 26 percentage points in both the fourth quarter and the full year.

Our FY 21 capital investments guidance remains unchanged at $280 million. We are still in our planning process for FY ’22 and because the near-term uncertainty remains higher than normal, we plan to provide guidance after we get through our very important Q4. Keep in mind, however, that while we have seen some recent stability in the underlying environment, headwinds due to COVID remains particularly to net new bookings. And given our subscription model, these headwinds that have impacted us all year will be more fully evident in next year’s subscription revenue weighing on our growth in the near term.

From a margin standpoint, this year we have demonstrated the long-term scalability inherent in our model. Investing for growth remains priority number one however and in FY ’22 we expect to increase our pace of hiring across all areas, but with a focus on sales, marketing and product investments that are specifically targeted at accelerating pipeline growth.

In closing, I am incredibly proud of all our workmates who have remained focused on helping our customers allowing us to deliver strong results during these turbulent times.

With that, I’ll turn it over to the operator to begin the Q&A. Operator?

We are still processing the Q&A portion of the conference call. We will be updating it as soon as we analyze and process the con call. Stay tuned here for more updates.