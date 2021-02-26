Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Q4 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) Q4 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Operator

Welcome to Workday’s Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] We will conduct a question-and-answer session towards the end of the call.

And with that, I will now hand it over to Mr. Justin Furby, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Justin Furby — Vice President of Investor Relations

Welcome to Workday’s fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 earnings conference call. On the call we have Aneel Bhusri and Chano Fernandez, our Co-CEOs; Robynne Sisco, our President and CFO; and Pete Schlampp, our Executive Vice President of Product Development. Following prepared remarks, we will take questions. Our press release was issued after close of market and is posted on our website, where this call is being simultaneously webcast.

Before we get started, we want to emphasize that some of our statements on this call, particularly our guidance, are based on the information we have as of today. And include forward-looking statements regarding our financial results, applications, customer demand, operations and other matters. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business and global economic condition. Please refer to the press release and the risk factors and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q for additional information on risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements.

In addition, during today’s call, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe are useful as supplemental measures of Workday’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to and not as a substitute for or in isolation from GAAP results. You can find additional disclosures regarding these non-GAAP measures, including reconciliations with comparable GAAP results in our earnings press release and on the Investor Relations page of our website.

The webcast replay of this call will be available for the next 90 days on our Company website under the Investor Relations link. Also, the customer’s page of our website includes a list of selected customers and is updated monthly. Our first quarter quiet period begins on April 16th, 2021. Unless otherwise stated, all financial comparisons in this call will be to our results for the comparable period of our fiscal 2020.With that, I will turn it over to Chano to share go-to-market highlights in the quarter. He will then turn it over to Aneel, who will provide updates on the strategy and innovation front. And then Robynne will close with our financials and guidance. We will then open the line up for your questions. Over to you, Chano.

Chano Fernandez — Co-Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Justin. I hope all of you joining us today are in good health and that’s your families are doing well. It has been a challenging few months of the pandemic, but there is significant cause for optimism. We had a very strong close to the year, as companies increasingly realized that HR and finance part of the true backbone of their digital transformation. These realizations leading to significant pipelines improving. And as we enter FY ’22, we are well positioned to drive accelerated new bookings growth.

Our solid results were driven by another quarter of strong execution of high conversion rates. We once again drove strength, North America [Indecipherable]. With vertical standouts education and government, healthcare and the professional services market. Both the large and medium enterprise teams outperformed. Driven by continued momentum in our installed base efforts, as well as improving performance in our net new business. The strength in HTM solutions was a critical contributor to our Q4 performance with notable customer additions in the quarter, including Nike, ABB, Anthem, Cognizant Worldwide, Fox Enterprises, Ferrovial Corporacion, First Front Bank, Laboratory Corporation of America have become paid retailers.