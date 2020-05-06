Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Q1 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thank you, operator and good afternoon everyone. On the call with me today are Matt Maddox in Las Vegas and on the phone line Marilyn Spiegel, Ian Coughlan, Linda Chen, Ciaran Carruthers, Frederic Luvisutto and Brian Gullbrants. I want to remind you that we may make forward-looking statements under safe harbor federal securities laws Federal securities laws and those statements may or may not come true. I’ll now turn the call over to Matt Maddox.

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Craig and hello, everyone. I hope that you are all safe and healthy likely working from home right now. Instead of just jumping right into our first quarter results, what I’d like to do is spend some time talking about how we’ve handled this pandemic and the way that we’ve been thinking about it. So, well before we closed our facilities in North America because of our Macau experience, I reached out to one of the leading experts in — really in the world in terms of pandemic research and global health security, it’s the Director for Global Health Security from Georgetown University and engaged that team months ago and spent daily conversations with that team, trying to understand the situation and what was going on and how best we could protect our customers and our employees and provide information to our medical communities and to our state and local government.

We actually because of that led the industry both in Massachusetts and in Nevada in closing our casinos. We suggested to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission in mid-March that it was time for us to close based on the data and based on the science and the potential community spread that we were seeing and we actually closed our resorts in Las Vegas in advance of the state declaration to close and we were the first that led that and we did it because at that time, it was the right thing to do and we knew that we needed to be early and to make that move.

We also knew during that time that asking our 30,000 employees, team members, 15,000 of them in North America and 15,000 in Macau that a pandemic is upon us, that we’re closing our resorts. We felt that we should invest in our culture right now because it’s taken years and years and years to build the best team in the industry and so we chose and I chose to pay all of our people since we’ve closed through the end of May. We are one of the outliers in our industry or in hospitality in general that have done that, but I believe that investing in culture right now and making sure that your team members feel safe during these times is a corporate responsibility and I also believe it’s a great investment. I’m not sure how long this will last and I’m not sure how much longer we can continue this practice, it’s currently to [Phonetic] May 31st, but what I know is when we do reopen in whatever state that is in Las Vegas and in Massachusetts that I want our team members to have smiles on their face. It will be underneath a mask, but it will still radiate through, because we’re in the business of making people happy and only if our customers and our customers will only be happy if our employees felt like they were part of the family. So that’s been my focus is to really make sure that we’re doing this as a family and to think about the future because you can quickly disrupt a culture that takes years and years to build. It also allowed us I think to be — to act quite fast in the way that we’re thinking about a reopening because of the resources we had at hand [Phonetic].

As an example, I believe we were one of the first companies in the nation, not just in our industry, but in the nation to produce a detailed reopening plan. We published it for the world to see on April 19th. It’s a 23-page plan that goes department by department, area by area, space by space in terms of how we’re going to keep our employees safe and our customers safe. It’s actually become known as the Wynn plan and I’ve had sports teams call to walk through it, airlines call and walk through it, retail large landlords call and walk through it, developers, dozens of CEOs, to look at the Wynn plan and to think about it and apply it to their own business and we did that because we want to help lead the conversation to a reopening of our economy, but in a phased approach and in a safe approach and focused on the data. We’ve been working with our experts and state and local officials on benchmarks to track that should be public and transparent. We’ve crafted with our medical community here in Nevada benchmarks based on disease growth, which is a case growth coupled with hospitalizations and deaths and the disease growth needs to be at a certain level before you consider reopening. We have set benchmarks for ICU capacity with our medical community as well as ventilator capacity that you need the ability to achieve a two-time surge in COVID patients in your ICU without needing crisis care to begin a phased approach to opening as well as test positivity rate, which really measures the amount of tests that are being conducted in an area. Those benchmarks have been widely distributed, they are going to be quite public and it’s really a great way that our medical community is looking at this to think about phased openings of the economy. In Nevada, our governor has launched the concept of a phased opening. The Phase 1 should begin in the next week or so, sometime around mid-May and then based on the benchmarks in the data, I believe we’ll continue to see in Phase 2 openings of additional businesses and potentially opening of our business in late May, but again, that is assuming that we stay in line with the benchmarks and that the environment is safe for customers and for all of our employees.

In Massachusetts, they have formed a task force at the state level and I want to commend both Governor Sisolak and Governor Baker for early fast action and for their tireless work on this effort. Massachusetts is also I believe will be coming out with a phased approach to opening. They have clearly had a much more difficult time than Nevada has given the high amount of cases and deaths there, but their medical community has handled it really as good as has been handled around the globe and should be commended. On the testing front, we think a lot about this. And in fact we in Las Vegas has signed a partnership with the University Medical Center, the research hospital in Las Vegas whereby any of our employees can get tested for COVID-19. In fact, we have on-site testing tomorrow setup in a 85,000 square foot ballroom with 25 nurses from UMC all appropriately spaced out and we believe we’ll have over the next couple of days thousands of employees that will have been tested. These are the types of things that we’re doing now and early into an eventual lead up to opening our properties

In Macau, we’ve been really [Phonetic] remained open in Macau after the closure in the first two weeks of February. However, as all of you on this phone know, the Macau volumes have really not been there because there is a 14 day quarantine of going in and out of Macau from Hong Kong or Mainland China. One of the — some encouraging things that we have seen in Macau is first, there hasn’t been a new COVID case in Macau in weeks. Second, in Mainland China and Macau and Hong Kong, teachers and students are back to school as of last week. There’s continued to be progress and the Macau government has publicly talked about it in the health check system, which in China as I’m sure a lot of you are aware, on your mobile phone, you have a red, yellow or green system that gives access to various areas and Macau has been working very closely with Guangdong to make sure that those health checks are in line. All of those seem to be and are progress. So we would anticipate that as everyone else is, that progress will continue in terms of reopening the borders in a cautious way, resuming tourism in a cautious way and the amount of progress that’s been made over there has been extraordinary.

Just looking at the results, high level. Before our closure in Las Vegas, REVPAR was up 8%. In Massachusetts, we were on our way to record EBITDA and win per unit per day before closure was up on the slot floor about 13% [Phonetic]. In Macau, as we laid out for all of you on the first quarter call, during the closure, we were roughly between 2.2 and 2.6 million a day of burn and what we saw from February 20th to roughly March 20th after we reopened Was a gradual increase in gaming volumes and particularly led by VIP and premium segment to the point where our burn went in a matter of three weeks from $2.5 million a day to $800,000 a day and we were back to roughly 25% of our volumes in the fourth quarter. So we’re continuing to be optimistic about what’s going to happen in Macau as the cautious reopening of the border continues. We’re focused on our three pillars that we talk about on these calls, which in Macau and in North America, in Macau particular it’s investing in our people, which we’re doing, investing in our communities, which includes the Greater Bay Area and really helping to position Wynn to be beneficial in the Greater Bay Area and in working on investments throughout the region and investing in our assets. So during these times, we have continued extensive design development work, design work on our Crystal Pavilion projects in Macau and we remain very excited about it. So that’s really where we are right now. We — I believe we’re going to continue to lead in our industry in Las Vegas and in Massachusetts. We’re working very carefully and closely on a daily basis with state and local officials and the gaming regulatory bodies and I believe that the data will be transparent as to opening dates based on benchmarks and and we’ll be ready to begin the new normal atmosphere. With that, I’d like to turn it over to Craig to talk about some of our financial results.

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Thank you, Matt. This quarter I’ll focus my remarks on the company’s current liquidity position and our expected cash burn rate. At the onset of the outbreak of the virus in both Asia and the U.S., we took immediate and decisive action to bolster our global liquidity position, maximize our financial flexibility, and preserve cash. On April 30, our global cash and liquidity position was nearly $3.4 billion, providing the company with significant runway to weather the impact of the pandemic on our business. In Macau, where we drew down our revolving credit facility in February, we had approximately $1.8 billion of available liquidity as of April 30th and in the U.S., we had total available liquidity of approximately $1.6 billion at the end of April. Our already strong domestic liquidity position was recently bolstered by the issuance of $600 million of unsecured notes in April. In fact, the transaction was upsized from $350 million and was approximately 8 times oversubscribed. We were pleased to be the first company in our industry to issue unsecured notes since the onset of the pandemic, once again highlighting the strength of our brands and our business. We also obtained the covenant waiver for our U.S. credit facility further increasing our financial flexibility. We are well-positioned to bridge the current period of uncertainty and to thrive operationally and strategically during the recovery period.

Turning to our cash burn rate, upon the closure of casino operations in Macau in February as Matt just alluded to, we announced an expected daily opex burn rate in Macau of $2.5 million. As he also mentioned upon reopening in late February, our normalized EBITDA burn rate improved to approximately $800,000 per day in March and with the subsequent implementation of additional public health measures, quarantines and border closures, this rate in April was approximately $2 million per day reflective of limited business volumes. Until the re-implementation of Visa schemes and full reopening of transit to Hong Kong, we expect a daily burn rate in the $2 million to $2.5 million range in Macau, excluding interest and capex. In the U.S., we have currently committed to pay all our team members their full wages and benefits. Under this approach, our daily opex burn rate in the U.S. is approximately $3.6 million inclusive of corporate expense. Globally, cash interest expense and our scaled down capex program combined are approximately $1.7 million per day and thus our current global worst case all-in daily cash burn rate is approximately $7.8 million per day, meaning we have sufficient liquidity runway in a worst-case no-revenue full-pay environment until at least the third quarter of 2021, but we will of course continue to actively assess our cash opex uses and liquidity position as the situation evolves and we’ll make adjustments as required based on the facts on the ground including likely reopening dates.

On the capex front, we have postponed the Wynn Las Vegas room remodel which was slated to begin in June conserving approximately $170 million of cash and liquidity. We’re fortunate to have the highest quality room product in Las Vegas and we plan to revisit the project again as we plan for 2021. We will also be very judicious with our global normal course maintenance capital spending over the coming quarters, only proceeding with our highest priority projects. Our pre-construction planning work on the Crystal Pavilion at Wynn Palace continues with our in-house development team as Matt mentioned. And in order to further solidify the company’s financial position, our Board along with senior management have decided to temporarily suspend the company’s quarterly dividend preserving over $100 million of liquidity per quarter. We look forward to resuming the dividend when business conditions permit.

Lastly, I’ll quickly note that our reported EBITDA for our U.S. properties in the first quarter was negatively impacted by a $75.7 million accrual associated with our commitment to pay our domestic team members full wages and benefits after quarter-end from April 1st through May 15th. $56.4 million of this accrual was from Wynn Las Vegas and $19.3 million was for Boston. With that, we will now open up the call to Q&A.

Questions and Answers:

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank. Your line is now open.

Carlo Santarelli — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Hey, Matt. Craig, how are you guys, thanks for the comments. For starters Matt, maybe you could talk a little bit about, obviously we have some time now in Macau until kind of some of those quarantine and visa restrictions [Indecipherable] When you start thinking out a little bit the summer months, how do you envision the ramp in business across the segments?

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

So just based on our limited experience between February 20th and March 20th, we definitely saw the VIP and premium segments come back faster. There is clearly pent-up demand for activity. If you look at what’s going on in Beijing and Shanghai, the go back to work and resume production campaign that has been launched, there is a lot of activity. So I do believe that there will be demand for Macau without a doubt. I am also very happy that we’re in the business of the premium and high-end, which requires less people and more revenue. So at Wynn, we’re not, we’re not looking for 100,000 people a day to be going through our properties. That’s never been our business. We’ve always been focused on the premium end and I believe that, that will definitely be the segment that comes back first in Macau.

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

And Carlo, I would just add to that. As Matt mentioned when we reopened in February and into March, we got back to 25% to 30% of our Q4 ’19 gaming volumes. That really reduced the cash burn rate and frankly wasn’t far off from the 45% or so of Q4 2019 GGR volumes that we need to hit EBITDA breakeven. So you’ll have your own view of Macau why GGR mix share etc, but whether it’s VIP or Premium mass led, we feel like the snap back will be pretty quick and that will obviously help our cash flow position there.

Carlo Santarelli — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

And Craig, of that 45% that’s breakeven, you’re assuming that’s the same split as you generated in the 4Q that you mentioned?

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Yes.

Carlo Santarelli — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Great. And then if I could just one follow-up for either of you. How much do you guys think about the presence more or less of the five to 10 year view that Beijing, Macau will take as it pertains to the concession renewal process and the importance of the capital spending, clearly you guys have the Crystal Pavilion and what not, but in terms of that renewal process. How much do you think that five to 10 year plan will factor into the thinking around concession renewal.

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

So Carlo, it’s Matt. Again we believe in what’s happening in the Greater Bay Area in Macau in China. We are focused on doing the best we can to be a part of it and to invest in our people, our communities, and our assets. So we put that plan together at the beginning of this year, it’s still our plan. We’re focused on it. We think it makes a lot of sense for the community, for our people, and for our shareholders. So that’s really where we are and we have not deviated from that plan.

Carlo Santarelli — Deutsche Bank — Analyst

Thank you very much guys.

Next question is from Joe Greff with J.P. Morgan. Your line is now open.

Joe Greff — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Good afternoon, everyone. Matt, thank you for your prepared comments and talk. The first question relates to Macau, obviously you saw relative strength in the VIP and the premium segments in that period in February and March. Can you talk about the status of your top junkets or the top junkets in Macau, what kind of financial position are they in, how mindful do we all have to be of this as a consideration to assess the VIP segment recovery. Would you be willing and are you anticipating lending more to junkets and directly to VIP players?

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

So, Joe, you know we’re obviously in very close contact with the large junket there. I think everyone’s trying to understand what liquidity will look like. We don’t have any answers right now and how much we’ll be loaning to our junkets but it does seem like that the larger junket operators are still okay on the liquidity side and everybody is just waiting to see what’s going to happen. Ian, do you have any thoughts on that?

Ian M. Coughlan — President, Wynn Macau, Limited

Just anecdotally locally, the junkets are just like the rest of us. They are waiting for the borders to ease and to get back into business. They’ve like the rest of us have kept their teams together in anticipation of business picking up. We can see the pent-up demand. I think the May holiday has given people a lot of encouragement and something we talk about locally is the Macau advantage. We have proximity to China. We’ve got proximity to Guangdong and the biggest, wealthiest province in China, 114 million people. Of the 49 IVS cities in China, 21 of them are in Guangdong. It looks like our borders will be opening up over the next couple of months and I think everybody is anticipating us building business very nicely. There is pent-up demand in China. What we’ve seen over the May holiday is a lot of resorts and luxury driven travel, a lot of family driven travel, which is very good for [Indecipherable]. We saw Chim Long Resort just a stone’s throw from Macau absolutely packed over the May holiday. There are people that want to come and once the borders ease, we will have players and we will have customers back and the junkets are in the same position as us.

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

And Ian I think just to clarify the May holiday traffic that we witnessed was in Mainland China, not necessarily in Macau, but Chim Long, is right in Hinge island had really strong volumes and as well as lots of resorts around. So I think that’s a great point. There is clear demand for the product that we offer.

Joe Greff — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Great, thank you and then switching over to Las Vegas. Can you talk about your current thoughts on how you’re opening, I’m presuming that’s going to be one of the two assets on the strip and when you think of what sort of percentage of revenue, EBITDA breakeven thresholds you need there that would be helpful in understanding how you are thinking that. And that’s all for me.

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

So, Joe. I’ll start off with this. In Las Vegas, we’re still working through what our opening plan is going to look like. We’re working closely with the state officials and the Gaming Control Board here. It’s unclear if it will just be one of the two assets. I’m currently given all of the occupancy limitations that we will have self imposed, it could very likely be both of the assets open, but just with occupancy restrictions. We do anticipate as we get closer to an opening, weeks from now that there will be pent-up demand in the leisure segment. We’ve seen that in a lot of surveys that have happened out there and so we’re working through that.

I think each day people’s mentality changes depending on where they live and what they’re experiencing and if you look at what’s happening in Texas right now with the various food and beverage outlets. If you look at what’s happening on the beaches in southern California, we’re going to have a very safe environment, but we will have an environment that I think a lot of people will want to come participate in. Clearly, we won’t be opening large mass gathering places nightclubs or convention areas or shows, but we will be opening most of our restaurants and working with our retail partners to try to have an experience that will be safe and fun. So Marilyn, do you have anything you want to add to that?

Marilyn Spiegel — President, Wynn Las Vegas, LLC

No, I think that’s really the essence of what we’re going to do. I mean, we do see demand and we see the leisure market coming back, the drive-in market for sure, the casino customers, the value-oriented ones and some of our hosted customers can’t wait to come through the door, but whatever we open, it’s going to be an integrated resort experience that will rival any other hotel that is going to be opening up, any other resort that will open up.

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

And Joe, the answer to your question on the — it’s Craig here. The answer to your question on occupancy. It really depends on how much of the campus we open as Matt alluded to, which we’ll make that decision based on public health considerations and our view of demand over the course of ’20 looking forward over the course of all of 2020. So depending upon what we open, we would expect to breakeven at the 50% to 60% occupancy level.

Joe Greff — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Great, thank you.

Next question is from Felicia Hendrix from Barclays. Your line is now open.

Felicia Hendrix — Barclays — Analyst

Hi, thanks so much. Good to hear from you all. Thanks for all the detailed comments. Craig on liquidity, you’ve given us a decent amount of information. Just wondering if we could take it one step further. Just in the extreme case that you did need to access more liquidity, just wondering if you could walk us through the incremental levers you have to pull both in Macau and on the U.S. side?

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Sure, I think you saw us access the market just last month. And so we think we have the ability to do that to the extent that we need to, but with $3.4 billion on the balance sheet and really being at peak burn now, I don’t anticipate we’ll need to do that but I think the capital markets showed that they were more than happy to embrace that.

Felicia Hendrix — Barclays — Analyst

Okay. So there is no limitation in any of your debt and any of your securities.

Craig S. Billings — President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

The covenant in Macau is at the concessionary level on a senior secured basis. So we would have access to the bond market at WML and in the U.S., we actually got a covenant waiver even though that’s also unsecured covenant [Phonetic]. We got a covenant waiver on our U.S. facility. So we have ample room to add liquidity to the extent we need it, though, again, I don’t anticipate we will.

Felicia Hendrix — Barclays — Analyst

Yeah. Great, thank you. And then Craig, you also just was mentioning capex. I was just wondering if you could get into a little bit more detail. Walk us through kind of how you’re thinking about capital spending for this year and next year and you did mention some of that relative to Vegas with things shut, does that give you an opportunity to get a head start on or accelerate your room remodel plans?

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hey, Felicia, it’s Matt. So we went through our long list of capital projects in Massachusetts and Las Vegas and in Macau and we’ve effectively put all of the short-term things on hold outside of something that’s under construction now, for example, Delilah in Las Vegas that was halfway through construction, we’re going to finish that, but the large projects, room remodels, some of the other things that we were looking at, we have put on hold until we’re cash flow positive. So we’re really focused on maintaining our liquidity right now.

Felicia Hendrix — Barclays — Analyst

Okay, that’s helpful. Thank you.

Our next question is from Shaun Kelley of Bank of America. Your line is now open.

Shaun Kelley — Bank of America — Analyst

Great, thank you. And just wanted to pass along my sentiments and thanks for also just keeping all of the employees on the payroll. I mean, you’re one of the few operators across all of the companies that we cover that’s doing that. I think that needs to be said that’s a really big statement to your local communities. So I think that’s a big deal, but Matt, just overall, if you could comment just you mentioned in your prepared remarks, you’re talking to a number of CEOs and partners out there, I was curious specifically on if any of those conversations have moved into specifically airline partners as it relates to lift into Las Vegas because that’s pretty important particularly as you get into the higher price point and it’s obviously going to need to be something that works together with the broader industry out there. So just how are you thinking about that?

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

Yes, that’s a great question, Shaun and we — I have personally spoken to the airlines that have lots of lift capacity in particular into Las Vegas and in the month of May and in June, there is a dramatic reduction in lift capacity as you can imagine. Some of the large airlines are starting to put their plans out, their standardization plans, which we’ve been encouraging them to be transparent and to start putting that out. I think that there is continued disagreement between the airlines and TSA on temperature checks, which is kind of a logistical problem, are they going to do them and if so, who is doing them? So there are some behind the scenes work that needs to happen, but the airlines are definitely focused on it and they are contracting the list now, but based on my conversations it’s been fairly short-term because trying to predict what demand will be 60 days or 90 days from now is almost impossible given it’s the speed of the information in the economy that we’re learning every day.

Shaun Kelley — Bank of America — Analyst

Thanks for that. And then maybe another question along the same dynamic would just be having been through one crisis not terribly long ago, the pricing strategy within Vegas and across the strip is also going to be an important variable here and obviously you’re positioned very much at the premium end, but you have to be impacted by what else is going on in the market. So how do you think or how are you thinking about both the sort of the balance of new supply coming back along relative to how you can kind of retain some rate integrity and because you kind of have to have both those variables work for this to be a successful reopening. So just how are you thinking about managing it?

Matt Maddox — Director and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, I think on the supply side that in the early days, I don’t think not a lot is going to reopen in my opinion, I don’t know how many resorts are going to reopen, but it’s certainly not even close to the entire Las Vegas Strip. Clearly, our base of group is non-existent in the first few months after we reopen. So we’re really focused on casino and on leisure and trying to capture a disproportionate amount of that market of people coming to Las Vegas. So I think it will be a slow ramp because the group will not be there, but there is also not a lot of, I don’t think there’ll be a lot of supply either. So our our pricing power, I believe, will help dictate how full we want our properties to be.

Shaun Kelley — Bank of America — Analyst

Thank you very much.

Next question comes from Thomas Allen with Morgan Stanley. Your line is now open.

