Xerox Corp. (XRX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

John Visentin — Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Holdings Corporation

Good morning and thank you for joining our Q3 2020 Earnings Call. I hope everyone is safe and healthy. For the third quarter, revenue totaled $1.77 billion, down 19.7% in constant currency year-over-year and up $302 million from last quarter. Free cash flow was $88 million, down $243 million year-over-year and up $73 million from the second quarter. Adjusted earnings per share totaled $0.48, down $0.32 year-over-year and up $0.33 from the second quarter.

Adjusted operating margin was 7.4%, down 460 basis points year-over-year and that’s 320 basis points from the second quarter.

I couldn’t be more proud of our team. With all this year has thrown at us, the team has remained steadfast and determined to provide exceptional support to our clients, while driving our transformation forward. The third quarter results reflect the agility of our business, and the team is laser focused on Xerox’s four strategic initiatives; optimize operations, drive revenue, reenergize the innovation engine, and a focus on cash flow and increasing capital returns.

Let’s walk through each area. Project Own It has instilled a strong sense of discipline and responsibility throughout the company. Employees at all levels understand the need to make smart decisions that drive continuous operational improvements, while preserving cash. That has been especially true during the pandemic. This foundation enabled us to react quickly to the business impacts, while continuing to invest in the future. Project Own It provides the framework to strike that balance, while positioning us to deliver at least $450 million in gross savings this year. We have taken and will continue to take actions focused on discretionary spending, as needed. The company’s flexible cost structure gives us confidence, we are well positioned to manage the business through the pandemic’s uncertainty. We’re investing in a number of areas that are making us more efficient, and better able to serve our clients, including supply chain, Robotic Process Automation and Analytics.

For instance, we use predictive analytics to anticipate customers’ future print needs and ensure devices and services are optimally positioned. In the third quarter, our Robotic Process Automation team oversaw 1.5 million transactions, that’s up 300% year-over-year. We expect to see a similar increase over the next 18 months. The pandemic has spurred new opportunities for growth across our portfolio, as businesses balance their workforce needs. While companies plan to return many of their employees to their workplace, once it’s safe, they are adopting more flexible work policies and the technologies to support them. The office has never been a stagnant place. It has evolved over the decades, and will continue to do so in the future. And Xerox will remain an important partner in that evolution, focused on providing security, collaboration and productivity for businesses, big to small.

Highlights from this quarter included, as more businesses reopened in Q3, we saw print volumes and demand for printing devices increase compared to Q2. A sign, pre-pandemic behaviors resume, as people return to the workplace. This uptick helped drive the improvement in our rate of revenue decline, compared to the last quarter.

In the Americas, we maintained overall market share leadership for equipment sales revenue, according to the most recent IDC data. In production, we grew market share in the areas Xerox serves. Our Baltoro Inkjet Press remains unmatched in the marketplace. Demand for this press is strong, with installs up year-over-year. Demand by customers who provide essential services, such as the government, healthcare organizations and schools remain strong.

IT services grew year-over-year in the third quarter, demonstrating the increased need of SMBs to protect their infrastructure and customers’ critical data. Within our service portfolio, we grew new business signings and renewals year-over-year. Digital Hub and Cloud Print and Capture & Content are key drivers of this growth, as they allow clients to manage content, no matter where they are working. There is a strong pipeline for these services for the remainder of the year. Security and investments in new technology are helping drive demand for Xerox products and services, as companies support remote workers and business increasingly is conducted online.

Cyber criminals are seeking to exploit security gaps at enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses during the pandemic. For employees working remotely and using their own personal devices, companies often don’t know what is being printed, and whether that device is secure. Xerox devices, have an additional level of security, as they are armed to help detect and prevent malicious attacks, the proliferation of malware, and misuse of unauthorized access to printers. By expanding our intelligent workplace services to the home, we are providing existing clients with the protection they need.

Similarly, investments in software, such as DocuShare Go, are bridging the home and office. Go is a new cloud-based content management platform, that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to organize content, allows users to collaborate on files and optimize workflows. With enterprise grade security, it’s designed with the small business user in mind. It uses a simple SaaS, pay-as-you-go model, and can be set up within minutes. Enhancements to the DocuShare portfolio have earned Xerox, industry recognition. Most recently, DocuShare received a Gold Award in the Enterprise Content Management category from Info-Tech Research Group. This award is determined based on end user feedback on the software’s features, service and innovation, among other things.

We expect to build momentum within our software portfolio, as companies increasingly need tools to support a hybrid work environment. Monetizing innovation remains a key focus, and the team continued to make progress across the innovation pillars, with 3D printing, IoT sensors and solutions, and clean tech.

In 3D, we are on track to launch the first version of the liquid metal 3D printer. This product will print aluminum 4008, which is an alloy used in multiple industries, and will produce prototyping pre-production and specific end use parts. Our roadmap includes, expanding the range of metal alloys that we can print, enabling us to meet the needs of a broader set of applications and parts over time.

We are making progress in IoT, and have been awarded contracts for external pilots with select customers. For example, we are working with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, known as DARPA, on the Ocean of Things, a project to expand what scientists know about the seas. DARPA is deploying small, low cost drifters in the Southern California Bight and Gulf of Mexico to collect data on the environment and human impact. PARC built drifters for the first phase of the project, and will deliver up to 10,000 more, that are more compact and cost effective for the next phase. Data gained in this round will help further optimize the final design, at which point DARPA expects to deploy large volumes of these drifters.

In clean tech, the team is on track to complete the prototype in 2021, that has the potential to cut energy consumption of air conditioners by up to 80%. Reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve indoor air quality in the buildings. This is all while reducing energy bills for businesses and individuals.

In healthcare, the excessive demand for hand sanitizer, disinfectant solutions and ventilators on a quarterly basis, all require little capex. As we said at the onset of the health crisis, these initiatives are about helping save lives and we will keep doing this, as long as there is a need. While investments in our innovation pillars are longer term plays, the revenue and client engagements are promising.

In the third quarter, we strengthened the company’s liquidity, ending the quarter with approximately $3.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and a $1.8 billion undrawn revolver. In the quarter, we refinanced all of our outstanding 2020 debt maturities, and in October, we prepaid a portion of our 2021 debt. We did this, using proceeds from issuing $1.5 billion of new senior unsecured bonds, and a receivable securitization. As a result, the company has only modest debt coming due for the next two years. We continue to evaluate acquisition targets, large and small, using our established M&A playbook that focuses on ROI and IRR among other things.

We completed $150 million of share repurchases in the third quarter, and plan to complete at least another $150 million in the fourth quarter. We remain committed to our shareholders’ return policy, of returning at least 50% of annual free cash flow to shareholders and maintaining the company’s current dividend rate.

I covered many of these Frequently Asked Questions, in my earlier comments, but I will recap a few key points. Our financial results improved sequentially. While this isn’t a measure we generally use, it is another data point to understand how we are managing through the pandemic and its impacts. While we can’t reliably predict what happens next, we have modeled numerous scenarios. The company’s flexible cost structure and discipline allow us to manage the business smartly through this crisis.

Strategic investments in Xerox’s core adjacent and new areas, are focused on addressing client needs today and tomorrow. These and other actions position Xerox to emerge from this time, in a position of strength.

I want to spend a moment on Corporate Social Responsibility. While managing the effects of the pandemic, we raised the bar on ourselves to contribute to a better and more sustainable future. Xerox has long been recognized as a leader in diversity and inclusion. Knowing there is more all of us can do, we created a new diversity and inclusion roadmap, to increase our impact both within Xerox and our communities.

Another area we committed to do more, was on greenhouse gas emissions. Having reached our 2025 goal six years early in 2019, we plan to achieve carbon neutrality, no later than 2040, and reduce emissions by at least 60% by 2030. The teams’ work earned Xerox the title, One Of The Most Sustainably Managed Companies In The World, by the Wall Street Journal. Additional information is available on Xerox’s recently published CSR report on xerox.com.

Before asking Xavier to review the financials, let me share some details on his background. The veteran of Xerox, he has held a number of leadership positions in finance, business transformation and sales. In fact, before his promotion to President of EMEA Operations, Xavier served as our Corporate Controller and CFO of the Americas Operations. Xavier worked closely with Bill, and served as an executive committee member. He is well positioned to lead us through this transition.

Xavier?

Xavier Heiss — Executive Vice President and Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thank you for the introduction John. Although our business continues to be impacted by COVID-19, revenue improved compared to the second quarter in all regions, as businesses began to gradually reopen and employees returned to the workplace, resulting in more of a hybrid work environment. This increased activity enabled higher printing solutions and contributed to a lower rate of decline in print page volume sequential cost savings, from our Project Own It transformation program. As well as savings from dedicated actions, to preserve cash, that focused on discretionary spend item, in response to the pandemic.

We generated $88 million of free cash flow in the quarter on $253 million year-to-date, and we maintained our commitment to shareholder returns with $150 million of share repurchases, on $61 million in dividends paid in quarter three. We ended the quarter with $3.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. We also strengthened our balance sheet on improved liquidity in the quarter, by refinancing approximately $1 billion of debt that matured in 2020, and in October, we prepaid $750 million of the $1.1 billion bond that matures in May 2021. Our $1.8 billion revolver that mature in August 2022, remains undrawn.

Looking at our third quarter financial results; total revenue of approximately $1.77 billion in the quarter, declined 19.7% at constant currency year-over-year and up $302 million over second quarter. The $420 million decline in revenue year-over-year reflects the impact of COVID-19, which has resulted in business closure and has limited the number of people returning to the workplace. The decline in revenue has moderated compared to the second quarter, which I will speak about in more detail shortly.

Looking at profitability; the year-over-year ratio or measures presented here, continue to be impacted by the decline in revenue resulting from COVID-19. Adjusted operating margin of 7.4% was 460 basis points lower year-over-year, on 320 basis points above second quarter. We continue to partially mitigate the impact of revenue decline with cost reduction from Project Own It, and from other actions implemented as a result of the pandemic, which include cost relief from temporary government assistance programs that were available to us in quarter three.

Gross margin was 36.8%, a decrease of 320 basis points year-over-year. The decline reflects lower revenue price promotion investment transaction currency, on tariffs that were partially offset by benefits from Project Own It government assistance program on additional cost action. SAG as a percentage of revenue, increased 170 basis points year-over-year, as accelerated revenue declines from the pandemic, more than offset the productivity benefit from Project Own It, on other discretionary expense reduction.

Bad debt expense increased by $3 million in the quarter compared to third quarter 2019. Current bad debt reserve for our trade and finance receivables are in line with our models. RD&E as a percentage of revenue was 30 basis points lower year-over-year. RD&E cost reduction included savings from actions taken to simplify our core technology portfolio, benefit from temporary cost reduction actions, and the favorable timing of investment. These savings were partially offset by higher investment in our focus innovation area, where we continue to make progress.

Other expenses net was a credit of $15 million, which was $14 million better than prior year, primarily due to a gain from net asset sales, as well as lower non-service retirement-related costs, reflecting lower discount rates on the decrease in pension settlements.

Our third quarter adjusted tax rate was 21.1% compared to 27.3% in the prior year. Primarily due to the geographic mix of profit, as well as the impact of discrete items on lower pre-tax income. Adjusted EPS of $0.48 was $0.32 lower than the same quarter last year, driven by the impact of COVID-19, which more than offset the benefit from cost reductions, a lower tax rate on lower shares. This was a $0.33 increase, compared to second quarter. GAAP EPS of $0.41 per share was $0.27 lower year-over-year, including the $0.32 decline in adjusted EPS on the year-over-year decline in non-GAAP adjusted item.

Non-GAAP adjusted to EPS include, restructuring and related costs, the amortization of intangible assets, non-service retirement-related costs and transaction on related costs net, as well as the income tax on those adjustments. In quarter three, we recorded $20 million of restructuring and related costs compared to $27 million in the third quarter last year.

Next, I will discuss cash flow; in the third quarter, we generated $106 million of operating cash flow from continuing operation, which was down $242 million from prior year and up $72 million from the second quarter. The year-over-year decline is primarily driven by lower net income on the use of cash from working capital, which was partially offset by an increase in cash from lower finance assets. Cash from working capital was $143 million lower than prior year, due to the lower cash from accounts receivable on inventory, that was partially offset by an increase in cash from accounts payable. So change in cash from accounts receivable, is primarily a result of higher quarter-over-quarter revenue compared to last year, while the change in cash from inventory, reflects lower sales volumes, delayed equipment installation on lower purchases from indirect channel partner, will continue to manage their liquidity as they work through the pandemic.

While our indirect partner increased their level of purchases is compared to last quarter to meet their demand, they are managing inventory level closely. The increase in cash from accounts payable is primarily due to the timing of payments to vendor. Restructuring payment of $11 million were $6 million lower than prior year. Capex was $18 million in the quarter and free cash flow was $88 million. We expect capex to be in line with prior guidance for full year 2020, supporting our strategic growth program, including continued investment in our IT infrastructure.

There were no acquisitions in the quarter. However, we continue to assess our pipeline of tuck-in acquisition on strategic M&A. As a reminder, we spent $193 million in Q1 to expand our SMB strategy internationally, and we expect full year spend for tuck-in M&A will be in line with prior guidance.

Within financing cash flow, we issued $1.5 billion of unsecured bond in August, on and closed $340 million securitization of finance assets in July. Proceeds from the bonds on securitization were used to refinance our 2020 debt maturities of approximately $1 billion. We returned $211 million to shareholders in the quarter, including $61 million in dividends and $150 million in share repurchases, and we will repurchase at least $300 million of share this year. We ended the quarter with $3.3 billion of cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash, which include $750 million of cash proceeds from our August bond insurance, which was used in October to prepay a portion of a $1.1 billion bond, that matured in May 2021.

Turning to slide 8, I will review revenue in more detail. Third quarter revenue declined 19.7% at constant currency. The impact of COVID-19 on our business is still sizable, but less profound compared to Q2. Total revenue was approximately $300 million higher sequentially, with improvement in the rate of decline in equipment sales on post-sales revenue, in both the Americas and EMEA. This is consistent with a gradual reopening of business on employees returning to the workplace, that enabled equipment sales on installation and drove an increase in print volumes sequentially.

In addition, we had a 52% increase in in-store of our low-end black and white entry A4 MFP devices, which is partly driven by print demand in the hybrid work environment. In EMEA, which has a larger indirect channel compared to the U.S., we saw an increase in purchases from channel partner. However they continue to monitor their liquidity and are closely managing inventory levels.

In North America, we also saw sequential improvement within XBS and in indirect partners. And performance remained strong in government customer, within large enterprise.

Equipment sales revenue was down 16.1% in constant currency, compared to a decline of 38% last quarter. Improvement in EMEA reflects increased demand of entry product on sales of mid-range office products, including inorganic revenue from the U.K. based dealers, acquired in the first quarter this year. In the U.S., there was a softening in the declining revenue within our XBS and indirect channel, due to the opening of more business in the quarter compared to last quarter, while large enterprise continued to see year-over-year growth in sales to federal government customer. We have been less impacted by the pandemic, compared to commercial customer. Within the Americas, Latin America continues to suffer, as lockdown persists more broadly.

Looking at product categories, activity improved in all segment compared to second quarter. Mid-range products are mostly used in shared workplaces and therefore, were most impacted by office closures in quarter two and in quarter three. However, in quarter three, we did see strong demand for our recently launched PrimeLink devices on our new generation AltaLink ConnectKey devices, on higher sales to government customer in the U.S. in this category.

In the high end, COVID-19 continues to impact demand for our production color product, including the Versant entry production color system on Iridesse Production Press, where installs declined year-over-year. These declines were partially offset by continued strength in demand for our cut-sheet inkjet system Baltoro, which is doing well in EMEA and the Americas.

In entry, we saw strong demand for our A4 black and white devices, in both EMEA and the Americas, which is in part a result of the hybrid work environment. Post sales revenue declined 20.7% in constant currency in the quarter, compared to 33.6% last quarter, reflecting the pandemic’s impact on business opening, on employees gradually returning to the workplace. Our post sales revenue is largely contractual and most of our contracts include a minimum fixed charge on the variable charge, based upon print volume. We saw a sequential improvement in the rate of decline in post sales from Q2, which is in part, due to a moderation in the rate of decline in page volume, as more business reopens.

Post sales also include unbundled supplies paper and other sales, which are largely sold through our indirect channel. Sales of unbundled supplies, paper and other declined 20.2% in the quarter, compared to a decline of approximately 48% last quarter. When inventory purchase from indirect channel were greatly reduced, in response to lower demand, as a result of the pandemic. We expect channel partner swill continue to closely monitor their purchase until there is a stable recovery in page volume. Revenue from IT services are also recorded in post sales, and grew during the quarter, in both our XBS channel in the U.S. and from a recently acquired dealer outside the U.S.

Xerox Services revenue declined 21.3% year-over-year in constant currency, compared to a 28.2% decline last quarter. COVID-19 continued to impact the timing of customer purchasing decision, but we are seeing positive signs in our services business, including an increase in new business signings and an increase in our renewal win rate in quarter three. Specifically for Digital Hub and Cloud Print Services and Content Management. Our new business pipeline remains strong and is up, in both the Americas and EMEA, which continues to give us confidence that our business will continue to improve, as the economy rebounds.

Next, turn to slide 9 on our profitability and earnings. Adjusted operating margin was 7.4% in the quarter, which was 460 basis points lower year-over-year, but improved 320 basis points from the second quarter. The sequential improvement reflect a moderation in the rate of decline in revenue, as well as continued focus on cost reduction through our Project Own It program and cash preservation actions, focused on discretionary items that are helping to mitigate the impact of COVID-19. We expect Project Own It will deliver at least $450 million of gross cost savings this year, in addition to around $1 billion of gross cost savings, since its inception in mid-2018. The actions developed and executed under Project Own It has helped to transform our business, to be in a position to react quickly to this year’s events, which contributed to delivering positive earnings. In addition to Project Own It, we are continuing actions, focused on discretionary spend, which includes the use of certain temporary government program to provide cost relief, while minimizing the impact on our employees. We will continue to utilize assistance as available in the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EPS of $0.48 declined $0.32 year-over-year. A sequential $0.33 improvement from last quarter, as a result of the impact of COVID-19 on our operation, which more than offset the benefit from cost reduction, a lower tax rate and lower share.

Let’s turn to slide 10, on a review of our capital structure. In the third quarter, we took actions that significantly increased our liquidity position. We refinanced approximately $1 billion of 2020 debt maturities, with new five and eight year senior unsecured bonds and a $340 million private securitization of our U.S. finance receivable. Our bond issuance was very well received, and we raised $1.5 billion in proceeds. In October, we used remaining bond proceed to prepay $750 million of the $1.1 billion bond that matures in May 2021. Following this prepayment, our debt balance remained $4.3 billion, flat from year-end and we now have only around $300 million of senior unsecured debt maturing in 2021, on modest debt maturities through 2022.

$3 billion of our total debt support customer financing activities, and therefore, we break down our debt between financing debt and core debt. Financing debt is allocating by applying a 7:1 leverage to our finance receivables, on equipment and operating lease, which together, comprise our total finance asset. The remaining debt is our core debt, which was around $2.1 billion at that time of the quarter and we ended the quarter with around $3.3 billion of cash, cash equivalent and restricted cash, which put us in a net cash position of around $1.2 billion, when netting cash against core debt.

Our pension funded status is updated annually and as of December 31st, 2019, our net unfunded pension liability was $1.2 billion, which include around $815 million of unfunded pension liabilities for plan, that by design, are not funded. In 2019, we contributed $141 million to worldwide pension plans and expect 2020 contribution will be in line with prior guidance. We have $1.8 billion bank revolver, which is fully available to us and as I just mentioned, we ended the quarter with approximately $3.3 billion of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Last, turning to slide 11, I will wrap up. We expected a slow, gradual recovery in the second half under our base scenario. While our business improved quarter-over-quarter, we remain cautious modeling multiple scenario, given the uncertainty around the pandemic and its recent surges around the globe. We do not anticipate a recovery in our revenue to pre-COVID-19 levels this year. Having said that, we have identified levers that can be actioned to manage through an elongated recovery, if required. Under the numerous recovery scenarios we had modeled, we expect to deliver positive free cash flow and earnings in the fourth quarter. But given the level of uncertainty around the pandemic, we are not providing more specific financial guidance for 2020.

Regarding capital allocation, we strengthened our balance sheet in the quarter and improved our liquidity, by refinancing near term debt, resulting in modest debt maturing in 2021 and 2022. Our cash position supports our shareholder return policy, to return at least 50% of annual free cash flow to share orders, including dividends on share repurchases, and we plan to repurchase at least $150 million of shares in the fourth quarter, in addition to the $150 million repurchased in the third quarter. These times are unprecedented, and the entire Xerox management team is focused on cash and cost management, in order to anticipate scenarios that may develop.

I will now turn it back to John.

John Visentin — Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Holdings Corporation

Thank you, Xavier. Now, let’s open the line for questions.

