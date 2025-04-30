Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $1.78 billion.

Net income decreased 19% to $253 million while earnings per share dropped 18% to $0.90 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 13% to $1.30.

Earnings beat estimates while revenues missed expectations.

Worldwide system sales grew 5% while same-store sales growth was 3%.

The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

