Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $1.78 billion.
Net income decreased 19% to $253 million while earnings per share dropped 18% to $0.90 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 13% to $1.30.
Earnings beat estimates while revenues missed expectations.
Worldwide system sales grew 5% while same-store sales growth was 3%.
The stock dropped over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: A snapshot of Visa’s Q2 2025 earnings report
Credit card company Visa, Inc. (NYSE: V) has reported an increase in second-quarter adjusted profit, reflecting a 9% growth in revenues. Net income, on a reported basis, was $4.6 billion
Infographic: How Snap (SNAP) performed in Q1 2025
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenues of $1.36 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 14% year-over-year. Net loss was $140 million, or $0.08 per share, compared to $305
Infographic: Caterpillar (CAT) Q1 2025 earnings drop on lower revenues
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Wednesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a decline in revenue and adjusted