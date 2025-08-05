Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Yum! Brands (YUM) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Total revenues increased 10% year-over-year to $1.93 billion.
Net income grew 2% to $374 million while earnings per share rose 4% to $1.33 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was up 7% to $1.44.
Worldwide same-store sales were up 2%.
Unit count increased 3% including 871 gross new units in the quarter.
Revenues for the KFC division grew 19% while Taco Bell saw revenue growth of 7% in Q2. Revenues from Pizza Hut remained unchanged from the prior-year quarter.
