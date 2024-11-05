Yum! Brands (YUM) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues grew 7% year-over-year to $1.82 billion.

Net income decreased 8% to $382 million, or $1.35 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 5% to $1.37.

Revenue and earnings missed expectations.

Worldwide system sales grew 1% while same-store sales fell 2% in Q3.

The stock was down over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

Prior performance