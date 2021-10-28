Categories Preliminary Transcripts

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (YUMC) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

YUMC Earnings Call - Preliminary Transcript

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) Q3 2021 earnings call dated Oct. 27, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Michelle Shen — Director of Investor Relations

Joey Wat — Chief Executive Officer

Andy Yeung — Chief Financial Officer

 

Presentation:

 

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Yum China’s Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Michelle Shen. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Michelle Shen — Director of Investor Relations

Thank you, Lindon. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining Yum China’s third quarter 2021 earnings conference call. Joining us on today’s call are our CEO, Ms. Joey Wat; and our CFO, Mr. Andy Yeung.

 

To read the full story, subscribe to AlphaStreet's FREE membership.

Join Now

Why FREE membership?

  • It allows you to highlight any particular content/data in the earnings call transcripts, add your insights, and share it seamlessly within your community
  • You can access preliminary earnings call transcripts during the the call, that is, in real time!
  • Track your favorite stocks and receive customized email alerts in your Inbox to keep you updated about any information regarding them

Already a member? Sign In now

Disclaimer

This transcript is produced by AlphaStreet, Inc. While we strive to produce the best transcripts, it may contain misspellings and other inaccuracies. This transcript is provided as is without express or implied warranties of any kind. As with all our articles, AlphaStreet, Inc. does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company’s SEC filings. Neither the information nor any opinion expressed in this transcript constitutes a solicitation of the purchase or sale of securities or commodities. Any opinion expressed in the transcript does not necessarily reflect the views of AlphaStreet, Inc.

© COPYRIGHT 2021, AlphaStreet, Inc. All rights reserved. Any reproduction, redistribution or retransmission is expressly prohibited.

Most Popular

Key highlights from The Boeing Company’s (BA) Q3 2021 earnings results

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 8% to $15.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP basis,

GM Earnings: General Motors Q3 revenue drops 25%, but beats estimates

General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) on Wednesday reported lower revenues and earnings for the third quarter of 2021. However, the results beat analysts' estimates. Third-quarter adjusted earnings dropped to $1.52

KO Earnings: All you need to know about Coca-Cola Q3 2021 earnings results

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic revenues grew 14%. Net income attributable to shareowners rose 42%

Tags

Consumer Cyclicalrestaurants

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top