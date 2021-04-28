YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q1 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 18% to $1.48 billion compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $326 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to $83 million, or $0.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 67% to $1.07.

Worldwide system sales grew 11%.

