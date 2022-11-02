Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum Brands Q3 2022 financial results

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 2% year-over-year to $1.64 billion.

Net income decreased 37% to $331 million, or $1.14 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.09.

Worldwide system sales grew 7%.

